ג'ייסון פריסטלי: "נר שעושה אור חזק יותר - גם נשרף מהר יותר"

המעריצים, החברים, והקולגות הותיקים שלו מ"בוורלי הילס 90210" הספידו השבוע את השחקן לוק פרי, שמת בשני האחרון משבץ מוחי. ג'ייסון פריסטלי, מי שגילם את ברנדון בסדרה, נפרד היום לראשונה מחברו, בפוסט שמסביר מדוע לא עשה זאת קודם: "לקחו לי כמה ימים להחליט איך לכתוב את זה"

מערכת tvbee | tvbee | פורסם 07/03/19 15:34 
ג'ייסון פריסטלי, נובמבר 2015 (צילום: David Buchan, GettyImages IL)
צילום: David Buchan, GettyImages IL

החברים ההוליוודיים של לוק פרי ממשיכים להספיד בכאב את השחקן שמת במפתיע השבוע, בעקבות שבץ מוחי. החברים מריברדייל ומבוורלי הילס 90210, רובם ככולם, כבר התראיינו ופרסמו הספדים וזכרונות משותפים ממי שאהבו כל כך על הסט, בינהם שאנון דוהרטי (ברנדה) איאן זירינג (סטיב).

ברנדון ודילן מתאחדים צילום: Frazer Harrison, GettyImages IL

בין הפוסטים של חברי 90210 , בלט בהעדרו מי שהיה כוכב סדרת הקאלט - ג'ייסון פריסטלי, ברנדון בשבילכם. היום, הוא שבר שתיקה: "לקחו לי כמה ימים להחליט איך לכתוב את זה... חברי היקר מזה 29 שנים, לוק פרי, היה אחד מהאנשים המיוחדים שבאמת היה אכפת להם. לוק לא היה רק כוכב, הוא היה אור בוהק שכבה מהר מידי. וזו הסיבה שאני, ואחרים, כל כך כואבים היום. אם היה לכם את המזל להכיר את לוק אני יודע שגם אתם עצובים היום".

פריסטלי המשיך, ונפרד באצילות: "נר שעושה אור חזק יותר – גם נשרף מהר יותר. לילה טוב נסיך מתוק". 


 

