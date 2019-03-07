ג'ייסון פריסטלי: "נר שעושה אור חזק יותר - גם נשרף מהר יותר"
המעריצים, החברים, והקולגות הותיקים שלו מ"בוורלי הילס 90210" הספידו השבוע את השחקן לוק פרי, שמת בשני האחרון משבץ מוחי. ג'ייסון פריסטלי, מי שגילם את ברנדון בסדרה, נפרד היום לראשונה מחברו, בפוסט שמסביר מדוע לא עשה זאת קודם: "לקחו לי כמה ימים להחליט איך לכתוב את זה"
מערכת tvbee | tvbee | פורסם 07/03/19 15:34
צילום: David Buchan, GettyImages IL
החברים ההוליוודיים של לוק פרי ממשיכים להספיד בכאב את השחקן שמת במפתיע השבוע, בעקבות שבץ מוחי. החברים מריברדייל ומבוורלי הילס 90210, רובם ככולם, כבר התראיינו ופרסמו הספדים וזכרונות משותפים ממי שאהבו כל כך על הסט, בינהם שאנון דוהרטי (ברנדה) איאן זירינג (סטיב).צילום: Frazer Harrison, GettyImages IL
בין הפוסטים של חברי 90210 , בלט בהעדרו מי שהיה כוכב סדרת הקאלט - ג'ייסון פריסטלי, ברנדון בשבילכם. היום, הוא שבר שתיקה: "לקחו לי כמה ימים להחליט איך לכתוב את זה... חברי היקר מזה 29 שנים, לוק פרי, היה אחד מהאנשים המיוחדים שבאמת היה אכפת להם. לוק לא היה רק כוכב, הוא היה אור בוהק שכבה מהר מידי. וזו הסיבה שאני, ואחרים, כל כך כואבים היום. אם היה לכם את המזל להכיר את לוק אני יודע שגם אתם עצובים היום".
פריסטלי המשיך, ונפרד באצילות: "נר שעושה אור חזק יותר – גם נשרף מהר יותר. לילה טוב נסיך מתוק".
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince.
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince.
השורה התחתונה