In this Aug. 1, 2012 file photo, tourists swim and sunbathe in the Black Sea resort town of Batumi in Georgia. The transformation of Batumi, an ancient city of 180,000 near the border with Turkey, is a vivid example of Georgia’s drive to capitalize on its tourism potential in a bid to boost the economy in this struggling ex-Soviet nation, where nearly 1/5 of the population lives in poverty, according to conservative estimates. The government has attracted top foreign investors, such as U.S. estate magnate Donald Trump, to build hotels and develop and renovate tourist sites and aggressively marketed Georgia as tourism hot spot abroad. (AP Photo/Maria Danilova, File)

