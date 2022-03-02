בצל ההשבתה הכוללת באוקראינה בשל פלישת הצבא הרוסי לשטח המדינה, מי שנפגעו כלכלית הן גם האוקראיניות שמתפרנסות ממתן שירותי מין. הדבר נחשב ללא חוקי על פי החוקה, אך כאמור מדובר בתחום די נרחב ופרוץ – כאשר על פי ההערכות ישנן כעשרות אלפי בנות עובדות, כשחלקן נתונות לספק שירותי מין כפוי ולסחר בתוך אוקראינה ובמדינות אחרות באירופה, מרכז אסיה והמזרח התיכון.

מפרוץ העימות הצבאי, יותר ויותר בנות פונות לפלטפורמות החברתיות השונות על מנת לקבל סיוע כלכלי בימי המלחמה. חלק מהבנות שעוסקות בתחום פתחו חשבונות אונליפאנס – וביקשו סיוע כלכלי. א', תושבת קייב, פנתה ללקוחותיה: "שלום לכולם. בשל המצב הקשה איני יכולה לעבוד כעת. סליחה על הבקשה, אך אם תוכלו לסייע בתשלום בחשבון האונליפאנס - אודה מאוד".

 

מיזוקי טיאן, תושבת קייב, בעלת חשבונות פעילים ברשתות החברתיות עם אלפי עוקבים, ביקשה סיוע מעוקביה דרך תמיכה בחשבון האונליפאנס - והשיבה לטענות חלק מהגולשים על כך שבחרה בדרך החושפנית: "אין לכם מושג כמה אני מפחדת ומה אני עוברת. אני מתעוררת בלילות מהדי הפיצוצים, אנשים כאן בפאניקה. אני לא יכולה לישון וחייבת סיוע כלכלי. אל תשפטו אותי".

כזכור, אתר התוכן בתשלום למבוגרים חסם באופן זמני חשבונות ששייכים לתושבי רוסיה, בשל הסלמת המאבק הצבאי והטלת הסנקציות הכלכליות, ויוצרי תוכן רוסים נותרו ללא גישה לכסף שקיבלו בחשבונותיהם.