בצל ההשבתה הכוללת באוקראינה בשל פלישת הצבא הרוסי לשטח המדינה, מי שנפגעו כלכלית הן גם האוקראיניות שמתפרנסות ממתן שירותי מין. הדבר נחשב ללא חוקי על פי החוקה, אך כאמור מדובר בתחום די נרחב ופרוץ – כאשר על פי ההערכות ישנן כעשרות אלפי בנות עובדות, כשחלקן נתונות לספק שירותי מין כפוי ולסחר בתוך אוקראינה ובמדינות אחרות באירופה, מרכז אסיה והמזרח התיכון.

מפרוץ העימות הצבאי, יותר ויותר בנות פונות לפלטפורמות החברתיות השונות על מנת לקבל סיוע כלכלי בימי המלחמה. חלק מהבנות שעוסקות בתחום פתחו חשבונות אונליפאנס – וביקשו סיוע כלכלי. א', תושבת קייב, פנתה ללקוחותיה: "שלום לכולם. בשל המצב הקשה איני יכולה לעבוד כעת. סליחה על הבקשה, אך אם תוכלו לסייע בתשלום בחשבון האונליפאנס - אודה מאוד".

Thank you all for the words of support, you are my family. I'm sure it will all be over soon. I love you all



If you want to help me somehow, I will leave a link to my ⭕️nlyFans, you can buy any of my posts, or tips⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mN0JJTVEM2 — SakushiSama | Free✨OF (@_Bunnydeath_) February 26, 2022

מיזוקי טיאן, תושבת קייב, בעלת חשבונות פעילים ברשתות החברתיות עם אלפי עוקבים, ביקשה סיוע מעוקביה דרך תמיכה בחשבון האונליפאנס - והשיבה לטענות חלק מהגולשים על כך שבחרה בדרך החושפנית: "אין לכם מושג כמה אני מפחדת ומה אני עוברת. אני מתעוררת בלילות מהדי הפיצוצים, אנשים כאן בפאניקה. אני לא יכולה לישון וחייבת סיוע כלכלי. אל תשפטו אותי".

Due to the situation in my country Ukraine, there will be no cosplays. I've been living in fear for two days now and don't know what to do. I live in Kiev and constantly hear shelling.Therefore, guys, if it’s not difficult for you to support me with money, this is very important pic.twitter.com/hpyw4V0Htg — Mizuki ✨ 7$ ONLYFANS ✨ (@Mizuki__tyan) February 25, 2022

It’s third day of WAR in my country and I finally moved from Kiev to small town. Because of that I needed to leave all my belongings and my home, so I don’t know when I will be able to make new cosplays. So I really need your help and support with money.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/2QXXTDA5xJ — Venus blessing (@venusblessing_) February 26, 2022

כזכור, אתר התוכן בתשלום למבוגרים חסם באופן זמני חשבונות ששייכים לתושבי רוסיה, בשל הסלמת המאבק הצבאי והטלת הסנקציות הכלכליות, ויוצרי תוכן רוסים נותרו ללא גישה לכסף שקיבלו בחשבונותיהם.