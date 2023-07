DIY All Natural Ant Deterrent Spring is one of those times of year where we find our little ant friends making their way into our homes. Here is a natural way to deter ants from coming inside and bonus you can use the spray all over your house as it is a natural all -purpose cleaner. Fill a mason jar with orange peels Cover the orange peels with white vinegar. Make sure the peels are completely covered and put a top on the jar. Place a piece of parchment paper between the lid and the jar. Vinegar erodes metal and will eat away at your metal lid. After 2 weeks, strain the orange peels out of the vinegar and put back in a jar or bottle. All-purpose cleaner: Mix ½ parts vinegar with ½ parts water in a spray bottle. Use all over your house - on counters, bathrooms and floors. Ant deterrent: Mix ½ parts vinegar with ½ parts water in a spray bottle (you can use the same bottle for cleaning and deterring). Spray around the doors, windows or cracks where ants are coming in. Ants hate the smell of orange and vinegar so the mixture will deter them from entering your home. This does NOT kill the ants. Happy Spring! XO Babs