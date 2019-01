View this post on Instagram

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is currently going through a divorce with wife Mackenzie Bezos whom he has been with for twenty five years. According to TMZ, he’s already started seeing Lauren Sanchez. Sanchez was formerly a host on “So You Think You Can Dance” and is currently going through a divorce herself. I want to clarify that Bezos and Sanchez did not start seeing each other until after separating from their spouses. Do you think they both jumped into this relationship too early? #jeffbezos #billionaire #laurensanchez #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Images: // ALLEN BEREZOVSKY/WIREIMAGE; PAUL ARCHULETA/GETTY