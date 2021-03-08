הלילה נפל דבר בממלכה המאוחדת: שנה אחרי שעזבו את תפקידיהם במשפחת המלוכה, הנסיך הארי ומייגן מרקל פתחו הכל בפני אופרה ווינפרי, עם עדויות מצמיתות על גזענות ובריונות. בשעה שבריטים רבים זועמים וטוענים שהשניים בגדו במלכה ובמשפחה, לא מעט מתושבי הממלכה דווקא קוראים לבטל את המונרכיה. בשעות שעברו מאז שידור הראיון, ההאשטאג "Abolish the Monarchy" (בטלו את המונרכיה) התפוצץ בטוויטר בבריטניה – והגיע למקום הרביעי ברשימת הטרנדים.

עד כה פורסמו לא פחות מ-46 אלף ציוצים עם ההאשטג, כשהבולטים ביניהם זכו לעשרות אלפי לייקים, אלפי ציוצים מחדש ומאות תגובות. "האירים כשהם רואים ש'בטלו את המלוכה' הוא טרנדינג בבריטניה", צייץ אחד הגולשים עם מם מוכר וזכה ל-11 אלף לייקים. גולש אחר היה בוטה יותר: "כך נראים עכשיו האנשים שמגנים על המשפחה אחרי הראיון אצל אופרה", וגולש אחד ללא ספק שבר שיא, כשצייץ תמונה של גליוטינה עם הכיתוב "יותר מדי ברבורים, מעט מדי עריפות ראשים" – וזכה ל-2,300 לייקים. לא כולם תומכים: העיתונאי ואיש הטלוויזיה פייר מורגן צייץ: "'בטלו את המונרכיה' הוא טרנד בטוויטר. מזל טוב, מייגן והארי - ביצעתם את המשימה שלכם".

Irish people when they see that #AbolishTheMonarchy is trending in the UK pic.twitter.com/p69OogM2qO — Harry Kerr (@TSHarryK) March 8, 2021

Live look at the people defending the Royal family after the Oprah interview #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/7ZxqgnAuHZ — Matt Biggs (@MattBiggs86) March 8, 2021

Too much talky talky and not enough choppy choppy #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/z3wun7eH6n — Ward (@Peronipapii) March 8, 2021

Outdated institution, build on feudalism and colonialism

Perpetrating racism, tone deaf to the change of times

They are trapped so let’s free them

Savings made to go for NHS pay rise and feeding hungry children#AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/jZCIZqx6Ya — Indeed (@IcareYesIdo) March 8, 2021

Rumours that Meghan will announce that she'll be playing herself in the final series of The Crown on Oprah. #TheCrown #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/k9dpktDeEj — Niall (@scriobh) March 4, 2021

So, #AbolishTheMonarchy is now trending, albeit below me.

Congrats Meghan & Harry - your mission is complete. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

הטרנד הזה לא הגיע משום מקום: מאחוריו עומד הארגון Republic, שקורא לבטל את מוסד המלוכה הבריטי ולהחליפו ברפובליקה. לפי אתר האינטרנט של הארגון, הוא מייצג 10 עד 12 מיליון בריטים רפובליקנים – כלומר, כאלה שמבקשים לבחור את הדמות שעומדת בראש מדינתם.

Royalist have been banging on about how the monarchy helps ‘brand Britain’ for years. Time for a re-branding. #OprahMeghanHarry #abolishthemonarchy — Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 8, 2021

מדובר בארגון א-פוליטי ומבוסס תרומות, שנהנה מ"ייצוג בכל המפלגות בקשת הפוליטית". סביר להניח שהארגון יתפוס עוד ועוד נוכחות בשיח הציבורי העולמי הודות לראיון עם אופרה ווינפרי, שחשף, לדבריהם, למה המונרכיה "רעה עבור בני משפחת המלוכה בעצמם". אנחנו נעקוב.