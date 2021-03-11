כוכב הרשת, נתן אפודקה, שכר מכונית בטיול משפחתי בסן פרנסיקו – והפסיד 4,000 דולר לאחר שכרטיסי האשראי שלו, צ'קים ופריטים אישים נגנבו ממנה.

הגניבה אירעה בשכונת טווין פיקס בסן פרנסיסקו, אזור ידוע לשמצה במיוחד. אפודקה טייל עם משפחתו, כאשר גנבים פרצו לשני רכבי ההשכרה שהם שכרו. למרבה האירוניה, בשבוע שעבר כתב מקומי נשדד שם באיומי אקדח, בזמן שעבד על כתבה שעוסקת בגל הפריצות לרכב באזור.

Earlier this afternoon a reporter was robbed at gunpoint at Twin Peaks Blvd & Burnett Ave while interviewing a resident about car break-ins in the area. @SFPD officers are working to find those responsible and recover the camera. This incident is ridiculous & unacceptable... 1/2 — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) March 3, 2021

אפודקה התפרסם ברשת לאחר שסרטון שלו נוסע על סקייטבורד הפך לוויראלי בשנה שעברה ו"החייה" על הדרך שיר משנות ה-70 בשם Dreams ואפילו העלה את המכירות של מיץ פטל-חמוציות, המשקה שאותו הוא שתה בזמן הסרטון.

The power of TikTok:



Man makes video "vibing" to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice.



26M views later...



'Dreams' hits 8.47M streams (+125% from the prior week before video)



Ocean Spray buys the man a truck thanking him for the free publicity. pic.twitter.com/H2NllCvLfY — Nick Grous (@GrousARK) October 7, 2020

בשנה שעברה תקלה ברכב שלו דחפה את אפודקה, תושב איידהו, לנסוע על הסקייטבורד שלו – וליצור את הסרטון הוויראלי, שמאז כבר צבר יותר מ-80 מיליון צפיות. הסרטון עורר השראה ליצירת עשרות סרטוני מחווה, כולל ממוזיקאים כמו פליטווד מק, סטיבי ניקס ולינדזי בקינגהאם. אפודקה מתהדר ב-3.3 מיליון עוקבים באינסטגרם ולא פחות מ-6.5 מיליון עוקבים בטיקטוק.

GOOD VIBES ALWAYS@doggface208 @fleetwoodmac @tiktok_us @oceanspray pic.twitter.com/aTSrb8ecqo — Mick Fleetwood (@MickFleetwood) October 9, 2020