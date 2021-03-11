כוכב הרשת, נתן אפודקה, שכר מכונית בטיול משפחתי בסן פרנסיקו – והפסיד 4,000 דולר לאחר שכרטיסי האשראי שלו, צ'קים ופריטים אישים נגנבו ממנה.

הגניבה אירעה בשכונת טווין פיקס בסן פרנסיסקו, אזור ידוע לשמצה במיוחד. אפודקה טייל עם משפחתו, כאשר גנבים פרצו לשני רכבי ההשכרה שהם שכרו. למרבה האירוניה, בשבוע שעבר כתב מקומי נשדד שם באיומי אקדח, בזמן שעבד על כתבה שעוסקת בגל הפריצות לרכב באזור.

אפודקה התפרסם ברשת לאחר שסרטון שלו נוסע על סקייטבורד הפך לוויראלי בשנה שעברה ו"החייה" על הדרך שיר משנות ה-70 בשם Dreams ואפילו העלה את המכירות של מיץ פטל-חמוציות, המשקה שאותו הוא שתה בזמן הסרטון.

בשנה שעברה תקלה ברכב שלו דחפה את אפודקה, תושב איידהו, לנסוע על הסקייטבורד שלו – וליצור את הסרטון הוויראלי, שמאז כבר צבר יותר מ-80 מיליון צפיות. הסרטון עורר השראה ליצירת עשרות סרטוני מחווה, כולל ממוזיקאים כמו פליטווד מק, סטיבי ניקס ולינדזי בקינגהאם. אפודקה מתהדר ב-3.3 מיליון עוקבים באינסטגרם ולא פחות מ-6.5 מיליון עוקבים בטיקטוק.  