It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer. We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile. #DreamStreet #ChrisTrousdale
כריס טרוסדייל, חבר הרכב הבנים 'דרים סטריט', הלך לעולמו אתמול בשעות הבוקר בבית חולים בקליפורניה. הזמר האמריקאי התמודד בימיו האחרונים עם סיבוכים במצבו הרפואי, זאת לאחר שנדבק בנגיף הקורונה, ובשבוע הבא הוא היה אמור היה לחגוג את יום הולדתו ה-35.
בשנת 1999, כשהיה רק בן 14, חבר כריס לג'סי מקרטני, גרג ראפוסו, מאט באלינגר ופרנקי גאלאסו, ויחד הם פעלו במשך שלוש שנים כלהקה.
הרכב הבנים שלהם, "דרים סטריט", נחשב לאחד השמות המבטיחים בתעשיית הפופ באותה תקופה, אך למרות הניסיונות הרבים, הלהקה לא זכתה להצלחה רבה, ועד הפירוק הרשמי שלהם ב-2002 החמישה הוציאו יחד שני אלבומים לא מצליחים במיוחד.
במהלך הקריירה שלו כשחקן ומוזיקאי, כריס הופיע במספר סדרות טלוויזיה וכיכב במחזות שעלו על הבמות בברודווי. ב-2014 הוא הוחתם על ידי חברת ההקלטות 'ספקטרה', ובמשך שנים עבד על אלבום הסולו שלו אותו לא הצליח להוציא בסופו של דבר.
בפוסט שהקדיש לזכרו חברו להרכב, הזמר ג'סי מקרטני, נכתב: "כואב לי לספר שחברי הוותיק מימי הראשונים בתעשיית המוזיקה הלך לעולמו עקב סיבוכים שנבעו מנגיף הקורונה. לכריס הייתה אישיות מדהימה וכמות אדירה של כישרון". את הפוסט, בו סיפר גם על הריחוק שנוצר בין השניים במשך השנים, ג'סי חתם עם המשפט: "לעולם לא אשכח את החיוך שלך".