בתחילת החודש הלך לעולמו הזמר והיוצר האמריקאי אדם שלזינגר כתוצאה מסיבוכים של נגיף הקורונה. שלזינגר היה בן 52 במותו, ואת ימיו האחרונים העביר בבית חולים שממוקם בעיר פוקיפסי שבארצות הברית.
בפוסט שהקדישה לכבודו בעמוד האינסטגרם שלה, אלכסיס מורלי, בת הזוג של אדם, סיפרה על הרגעים האחרונים שלהם ביחד: "הוא התעורר ב-4 לפנות בוקר עם חום גבוה. העברנו שבוע ביחד, אבל התפקידים בינינו התחלפו כי בדרך כלל אדם היה זה שדאג לי. ניסיתי לגרום לו להרגיש בנוח, לטפל בו ולגרום לחום שלו לרדת. היינו בטוחים שזה יקרה, כמו כל שפעת מחורבנת אחרת".
לאחר שמצבו החמיר, אלכסיס הסיעה את אדם לבית החולים, שם נאסר עליה לבקר אותו. "הסתמסנו בערב והוא היה אופטימי. הוא אמר לי שהוא אוהב אותי ושהצלתי את חייו. למחרת הוא חובר למכונת הנשמה ומאז לא שמעתי יותר את קולו. עשרה ימים לאחר מכן קיבלתי שיחת טלפון ב-3 בלילה מבית החולים. אמרו לי שהוא לא ייצא מזה בחיים".
This is the last photo taken of Adam and me, March 15. We went on a gorgeous, 4 mile walk that day with our friend @davidwatts1978, after driving upstate from NYC the day before. It sounds out of character, but in the past year Adam had grown open to, and eventually enthusiastic about, taking long walks outdoors (we just weren’t allowed to call them “hikes”). This one was “Poets’ Walk” in Red Hook. We’d gone there before, mostly because we liked the name and had lots of jokes about the “poets” we collaboratively conjured (we envisioned old, cartoonishly-tweedy guys, ambling, hands clasped behind backs, gazing to the sky in search of “inspiration”). That night he woke up at 4am with a fever. We spent such a sweet week together, our roles kind of reversed because usually Adam was the one to take care of me. I tried to keep him comfortable, nurse him back to health, as we waited for the fever to break. We were sure it would—just like any other crappy flu. He said, “I’m ok. I have my Alexis.” But 7 days later things got worse and I brought him to the hospital. I wasn’t allowed to walk in with him. I drove home alone through a snowstorm terrified (the first time I’d driven a car in years), but we spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for “saving [his] life”. The next morning he was intubated. I never got to hear his voice again. After 10 days of me, our incredible families, and friends drawing on every resource possible trying to help, I got a 3am call from the hospital. He wasn’t going to make it. I asked if there was any way I could see him (a cruelty of the pandemic is a strict ban on visitors). They made special arrangements for me to be allowed into the covid unit: a low-lit, grim, heavy place; the medical workers and I obscured by layers of PPE. But Adam looked sweet, peaceful, beautiful. I’m so thankful that I got to spend that one final hour with him—and that I was able to connect Sadie & Claire and Bobbi & Steve through my phone’s facetime too. I like to think he could sense us there, but he was deeply unconscious. (CONT in comment) #adamschlesinger @adam_schlesinger
לאחר מאמצים רבים, הצליחה לשכנע את צוות הרופאים שטיפל באדם לאפשר לה לבקר אותו בפעם האחרונה, על אף שהוא כבר היה מחוסר הכרה באותו שלב. "הוא היה מתוק, רגוע ויפה. אני אסירת תודה על כך שהצלחתי להעביר איתו את שעתו האחרונה", כתבה אלכסיס, שלאותו פוסט צירפה תמונות מהטיול האחרון של בני הזוג.
במהלך הקריירה שלו, שנמשכה יותר מ-30 שנה, פעל שלזינגר כזמר, יוצר וחבר בהרכבים מוזיקליים כמו פאונטיינס אוף וויין, אייבי וטינטד ווינדוס. על פועלו המוזיקלי הוא זכה בפרס גראמי ובשלושה פרסי אמי, והוא השאיר אחריו שתי בנות מנישואיו הקודמים למעצבת גרפית בשם קאת'רין מישל.