This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in Los Angeles LA County Sheriff's Department said: "Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics" Read more: https://t.co/tqMOg374Lc pic.twitter.com/svgWt7rkQ3

BREAKING: Golfer Tiger Woods is at the hospital after a major single-car crash where he was removed from the vehicle with the “jaws of life.” Current status unknown. pic.twitter.com/ckF0pJZ7xN

בינתיים, עולם הספורט האמריקאי החל להתפלל לבריאותו של טייגר וודס.

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Our Thoughts Are With You, @TigerWoods. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 23, 2021

Praying for Tiger Woods We have already gone through too much in 2020 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 23, 2021

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @TigerWoods. Get well soon champ — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it’s not as serious as appears. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2021