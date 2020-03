View this post on Instagram

At least five members of the 'Barrio 18' gang were arrested during a raid in a residential district of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in possession of weapons, ammunition and military and police uniforms. Honduras is considered one of the most violent countries in the world, with a murder rate of 60 homicides per 100,000 people. Photo by: AFP PHOTO / ORLANDO SIERRA #tegucigalpa #honduras #barrio18 #gangs #arrested