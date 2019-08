הזהב של השכונה

View this post on Instagram

Israeli judoka @sagi_muki has captured gold at Tokyo's World Judo Championships in the under 81 kg class, defeating Belgium's Matthias Casse in the final round. In the semifinals, however, after defeating opponent Mohamed Abdelaal, the Egyptian refused to shake Muki's hand as part of a national practice of not showing honor and grace toward Israeli opponents. The move is strongly reminiscent of the 2016 Rio Olympics when an Egyptian opponent refused to shake hands with his Israeli victor, Ori Sasson. The championship is Muki's first in the global competition and his third international, which includes the 2015 and 2018 European championships in the same weight class. [: Charly Triballeau | @afpphoto] #i24news . . . . #israeli_moments #israeli_frame #israel_photo #worldjudochampionship #tokyo #picoftheday #israel #sagimuki #egypt #mohamedabdelaal #israelnews #instaisrael #igisrael