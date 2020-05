View this post on Instagram

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” says rapper Drake (@champagnepapi) of the Toronto home he has been crafting over the past six years alongside designer @ferrisrafauli. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.” Indeed, the scale of the rooms sets the tone for the home experience from the moment one enters the vast entry hall, above, which is clad in solid limestone with beveled inserts of Nero Marquina marble beneath a faceted ceiling of antique mirror framed in bronze, while two sculptures by @kaws flank the doorway. Discover more of the home through the link in our profile. Photo by @jasonschmidtstudio; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @colinking