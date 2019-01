View this post on Instagram

This is my god daughter Ayla Blake. (Birthed and created by @jjgslc and @brewerphoto.) I wanted to share this photo of her and her rainbow mullet hairdo that she requested. We share a special connection, and Ayla is such a unique child, with such a knowing of who she is! ���� With a birthday 1 day before me, we share so much in common! Specifically the fact that we both ~love~ to make art. She can stay focused in front of a canvas for hours, and every piece reveals the inside of her creative artist mind!�� I look forward to seeing Ayla grow and explore life. I place no expectations on her, but envision her feeling so fulfilled, creative, and influential. I am blessed to be close friends with her and her family, and to have witnessed the birth of her baby brother Charlie. Love you Ayla! Come for another sleepover at Aunty Glow's soon. :) ♡♡♡ Photo by @raisingzoomer for a #gendercreativehair photoshoot. #gendercreative