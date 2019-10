הולנד: גבר ברח ממרתף "יום הדין" של אביו והציל את בני משפחתו

View this post on Instagram

Will nature whisper you that million-dollar idea? Take your work out into nature for a moment! One great idea can grant you tens of hours less work, earn you that extra hundred dollars, or just get you out of that mental breakdown. Or maybe it will tell you how to save the earth, who knows? Take your work into nature, get calm, and let nature whisper you that one great idea you absolutely need. Five minutes could be enough but if you love it then go for a few hours! Find nature wherever it suits you. If you have no nature available then just look up to the sky, that's nature too.