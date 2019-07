מתחזקת? נעמי קמפבל עלתה לקבר של הרבי מלובביץ'

View this post on Instagram

Today, is the 25th anniversary of the passing of #TheRebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson. An inspirational leader, scholar, and teacher, the Rebbe taught that we are all inherently good and we each have the potential to change the world for the better, one good deed at a time. I have personally learned so much from his wisdom and teachings, and while I never met him, I’ve visited his resting place in Queens to gain blessing and inspiration. With so much discord and division across our society, the Rebbe's words are more relevant than ever, and we so desperately need to take them to heart and learn from his example to always see the good in others, even those with whom we may disagree. Today I rededicate myself to the Rebbe's life-long mission of creating more light and goodness, and making a better future for ourselves and all of humanity. ♥️