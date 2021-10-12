הכוכבים הגדולים בהוליווד ידועים בחיבתם למזרקים וניתוחים, אבל לסערה שמתחוללת ברגעים אלה ברשת סביב השחקן האהוב, טום קרוז - אף אחד לא היה מוכן.

טום הגיע בסוף השבוע האחרון לצפות במשחק בייסבול, ובמהלך המשחק המצלמות התעקבו על הכוכב שישב בקהל. טום נופף בחיוך למצלמות ולאוהדים הנרגשים, אבל ברשת תהו מי הוא האיש המחויך ואיזה מזרקים עברו על פניו. טום נראה בסרטון כשפניו נפוחות הרבה יותר מהרגיל, והבעות פניו קשות ולא גמישות. גולשים רבים תהו אם מדובר בכמה ק"ג שנוספו לטום או בתוסף קוסמטי שהופיע על פניו - והתחילו לדון בסוגיה ברשת.

Tom Cruise becomes latest Hollywood star to ruin his face with fillers in an attempt to look “youthful”. pic.twitter.com/uHNkeAWtmq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 11, 2021

What has Tom Cruise done to his face. pic.twitter.com/2ZspdscpdD — Ellis Belle (@EllisBelle1) October 11, 2021

@TomCruise What have you done to your gorgeous face?!!!! I was soooo disappointed when I saw you in the stands at the Dodgers game! STOP putting crap into your face please!!!! — Lisa Rodriguez (@Azmex46) October 11, 2021

"טום מה עשית לפנים היפהפיות שלך? הייתי כל כך מאוכזבת כשראיתי אותך במשחק. תפסיק להזריק חרא לפנים שלך!", ייעצה אחת הגולשות, ואחר הוסיף: "טום קרוז הרס את הפנים שלו בניסיון להיראות 'נערי'". גולשים רבים קמו נגד הטענות המרושעות שעלו על טום והביעו את זעמם ואת תמיכתם בכוכב. "נמאס לי שאנשים מטנפים בטוויטר על התנודות של אנשים במשקל. לאנשים מותר לעלות ולרדת במשקל, די להיות שמנופובים". טום, ככה או ככה אנחנו לנצח נישאר מעריצים.

listen i don’t like tom cruise at all (AT ALL), but i’m seriously sick of twitter trashing people for their weight fluctuations. people are allowed to gain and lose weight, and it’s really nunya!!! stop being fatphobic! — little ragoo (@lil_reesa) October 11, 2021