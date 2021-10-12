הכוכבים הגדולים בהוליווד ידועים בחיבתם למזרקים וניתוחים, אבל לסערה שמתחוללת ברגעים אלה ברשת סביב השחקן האהוב, טום קרוז - אף אחד לא היה מוכן.

טום הגיע בסוף השבוע האחרון לצפות במשחק בייסבול, ובמהלך המשחק המצלמות התעקבו על הכוכב שישב בקהל. טום נופף בחיוך למצלמות ולאוהדים הנרגשים, אבל ברשת תהו מי הוא האיש המחויך ואיזה מזרקים עברו על פניו. טום נראה בסרטון כשפניו נפוחות הרבה יותר מהרגיל, והבעות פניו קשות ולא גמישות. גולשים רבים תהו אם מדובר בכמה ק"ג שנוספו לטום או בתוסף קוסמטי שהופיע על פניו - והתחילו לדון בסוגיה ברשת.

"טום מה עשית לפנים היפהפיות שלך? הייתי כל כך מאוכזבת כשראיתי אותך במשחק. תפסיק להזריק חרא לפנים שלך!", ייעצה אחת הגולשות, ואחר הוסיף: "טום קרוז הרס את הפנים שלו בניסיון להיראות 'נערי'". גולשים רבים קמו נגד הטענות המרושעות שעלו על טום והביעו את זעמם ואת תמיכתם בכוכב. "נמאס לי שאנשים מטנפים בטוויטר על התנודות של אנשים במשקל. לאנשים מותר לעלות ולרדת במשקל, די להיות שמנופובים". טום, ככה או ככה אנחנו לנצח נישאר מעריצים.