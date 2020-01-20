בראד פיט זכה הלילה בפרס שחקן המשנה על תפקידו ב"היו זמנים בהוליווד" בטקס פרסי הסאג שהתקיים לפנות בוקר בלוס אנג'לס. גם ג'ניפר אניסטון זכתה בפרס השחקנית הטובה ביותר על תפקידה בסדרה "תוכנית בוקר".
ואם זה לא מספיק, אז בסרטונים שהופצו הלילה נראה פיט צופה מאחורי הקלעים בנאומה של אניסטון כשעל פרצופו חיוך מאוזן לאוזן.בראד פיט וג'ניפר אניסטון 2020 | צילום: Vivien Killilea, getty images
כזכור, פיט ואניסטון נפרדו ב-2005, אחרי חמש שנות נישואים. הפרידה המתוקשרת קרתה לאחר שבראד ואנג'לינה ג'ולי הכירו והתאהבו על הסט של הסרט "מר וגברת סמית'". אניסטון נישאה מאז לג'סטין ת'רו ממנו התגרשה ב-2018.
#BradPitt says “oh wow” and watches Jennifer Anniston’s #SAGAwards speech backstage pic.twitter.com/Ng8WMnIwuJ
Just a little video I took backstage of #BradPitt watching #JenniferAniston win her @sag awards. pic.twitter.com/rb48vuyQ6a
בראד פיט וג'ניפר אניסטון 2020 | צילום: Vivien Killilea, getty images
20 שנה אחורה | צילום: Kevin Winter / Staff, getty images
When you are a superstar or in a position of power and can joke about yourself that too on a world stage.. Is just love. Sign of a confident man. #Bradpitt #Sagawards pic.twitter.com/n3uDMbBFyh
"I love you, girl. It took 20 years, but we did it." Jennifer Aniston shouts out to her co-star @ReeseW while accepting the #SAGAwards statue for best actress in a drama series https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/8XDmZqINpJ
