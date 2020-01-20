CES
החיבוק שמסעיר את העולם: בראד פיט וג'ניפר אניסטון צמודים

בראד פיט וג'ניפר אניסטון נפגשו הלילה בטקס פרסי גילדת השחקנים בהוליווד ונראו קרובים מאד מאחורי הקלעים. הניינטיז מעולם לא היו קרובות יותר

מערכת mako סלבס | mako | פורסם 20/01/20 08:12 
בראד פיט, ג'ניפר אניסטון (צילום: Vivien Killilea, getty images)
צילום: Vivien Killilea, getty images

בראד פיט זכה הלילה בפרס שחקן המשנה על תפקידו ב"היו זמנים בהוליווד" בטקס פרסי הסאג שהתקיים לפנות בוקר בלוס אנג'לס. גם ג'ניפר אניסטון זכתה בפרס השחקנית הטובה ביותר על תפקידה בסדרה "תוכנית בוקר".

אבל עם כל הכבוד לחלוקת הפסלונים, הדבר המעניין של הערב התרחש מאחורי הקלעים כששני האקסים נפגשו, התחבקו, התנשקו ונתנו תחושה שאולי יש עוד סיכוי לחזור לימים של לפני אנג'לינה.

ואם זה לא מספיק, אז בסרטונים שהופצו הלילה נראה פיט צופה מאחורי הקלעים בנאומה של אניסטון כשעל פרצופו חיוך מאוזן לאוזן.

בראד פיט, ג'ניפר אניסטון בראד פיט וג'ניפר אניסטון 2020 | צילום: Vivien Killilea, getty images

כזכור, פיט ואניסטון נפרדו ב-2005, אחרי חמש שנות נישואים. הפרידה המתוקשרת קרתה לאחר שבראד ואנג'לינה ג'ולי הכירו והתאהבו על הסט של הסרט "מר וגברת סמית'". אניסטון נישאה מאז לג'סטין ת'רו ממנו התגרשה ב-2018.

בראד פיט, ג'ניפר אניסטון בראד פיט וג'ניפר אניסטון 2020 | צילום: Vivien Killilea, getty images

בראד פיט, ג'ניפר אניסטון 20 שנה אחורה | צילום: Kevin Winter / Staff, getty images

תגיות: בראד פיט   ג'ניפר אניסטון  
