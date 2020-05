View this post on Instagram

“You only grow by coming to the end of something and by beginning something else.” . The day some of us have been looking forward to, while others have been dreading is here, March 31, 2020. I feel a little of both to be quite honest ♥️ . Looking forward to what’s to come in the future for the Sussexes and hoping for a little glimpse of Archie around his first birthday ♥️ . “We aren`t walking away. The decision that I have made for my wife and me to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.” -Harry.