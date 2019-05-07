גינדי
המלכה, וויליאם וקייט מוסרים את תגובתם ללידה של מייגן

אנחנו מקווים שסימסתם ברכה נרגשת למייגן והארי, כי המלכה אליזבת, הנסיך וויליאם, קייט מידלטון ועוד כמה שמות חשובים כבר הכי עשו את זה. אז מה היה למישל אובמה ואלן דג'נרס להגיד? והאם אי פעם יימאס לנו לצפות בראיון המתוק של הנסיך הארי?

יובל פגי | | פורסם 07/05/19 07:08 

אמנם בשלב זה כבר ברור שאף תגובה להולדת התינוק המלכותי של מייגן מרקל והנסיך הארי לא תהיה טובה או חמודה יותר מהתגובה של הנסיך הארי עצמו, שכבר הפכה ויראלית לחלוטין מרוב מתיקות, אבל לא נזניח גם את ברכותיהם של שאר בני המשפחה - משפחת המלוכה ומשפחת הסלבס.

בכל הנוגע למשפחת המלוכה, תגובתם האישית והמרגשת נמסרה בהצהרה רשמית לתקשורת: "המלכה, הדוכס מאדינבורו, נסיך וויילס, הדוכסית מקורנוול, הדוכס והדוכסית מקיימברידג' שמחים מאוד על הבשורה", נכתב שם, ובתרגום חופשי של התארים - אליזבת, פיליפ, צ'ארלס, קמילה, וויליאם וקייט מוסרים קולולולו. עוד נכתב בהודעה כי "אמה של הדוכסית, דוריה רגלנד, יוצאת מגדרה עם הולדת נכדה הראשון, ונמצאת עם הוד מעלתם בפורגמור קוטג'".


בינתיים, בטוויטר, הכל קצת פחות יבשושי: "מזל טוב, מייגן והארי! ברק ואני נרגשים עבור שניכם ולא יכולים לחכות לפגוש אותו", צייצה מישל אובמה, והבסטי פריאנקה צ'ופרה פרגנה בסטורי. גם ראשת ממשלת בריטניה, תרזה מיי, שיגרה את מיטב האיחולים, אבל אין ספק שהתגובה הכיפית מכולן שמורה לאלן דג'נרס: "התינוק המלכותי כאן! מזל טוב, מייגן והארי. התינוק הוא השביעי בתור לכס המלוכה, שזה קטע, כי כרגע אני שביעית בתור לדוכן שכפול המפתחות במכולת!".



