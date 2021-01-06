#BREAKING: stunning video coming out of the #US #Capitol. Capitol Police are engaging directly with demonstrators from within the Capitol itself.— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
LOOK: A protester sits inside Speaker Pelosi’s office.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 6, 2021
“We will not back down” is scrawled on a folder.
Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Stunning scenes from the Capitol https://t.co/DN60udjDyY pic.twitter.com/8OF1Ibi8Wy— New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 6, 2021
Members of Congress shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) pic.twitter.com/0iULwIr24Q— Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 6, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters carrying flags march through the Capitol building, chanting "we want Trump," forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside. https://t.co/RXfJKeGG2K pic.twitter.com/Uk2Tt4fmC8— ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021