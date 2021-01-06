המפגינים בתוך מבנה הקפיטול, השוטרים חסרי אונים | צילום: AP

מפגין נפגע בגז מדמיע בעיניו | צילום: AP

מפגינים מנסים לפרוץ את דלתות הקפיטול כשהשוטרים מנסים להדוף אותם | צילום: AP

#BREAKING: stunning video coming out of the #US #Capitol. Capitol Police are engaging directly with demonstrators from within the Capitol itself.

pic.twitter.com/HTs0sdt3jy — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

LOOK: A protester sits inside Speaker Pelosi’s office.



“We will not back down” is scrawled on a folder.



For more on the chaos at the Capitol: https://t.co/Ql6s29Kl1B pic.twitter.com/K6igdWP54m — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 6, 2021

שוטרי הקפיטול מכוונים אקדחים לכיוון המפגינים במטרה למנוע מהם להיכנס | צילום: AP

מפגין פרץ לגבעת הקפיטול בוושינגטון | צילום: getty images

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Stunning scenes from the Capitol https://t.co/DN60udjDyY pic.twitter.com/8OF1Ibi8Wy — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) pic.twitter.com/0iULwIr24Q — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 6, 2021

Pro-Trump protesters carrying flags march through the Capitol building, chanting "we want Trump," forcing a lockdown with members of Congress inside. https://t.co/RXfJKeGG2K pic.twitter.com/Uk2Tt4fmC8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021

תומכי טראמפ מסרבים לקבל את ההפסד ופותחים במהומות בוושינגטון | צילום: AP

