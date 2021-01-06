המפגינים בתוך מבנה הקפיטול, השוטרים על ידם חסרי אונים (צילום: AP)
המפגינים בתוך מבנה הקפיטול, השוטרים חסרי אונים | צילום: AP
שוטרי הקפיטול מכוונים נשקים לכיוון המפגינים במטרה למנוע מהם להיכנס (צילום: AP)
צילום: AP
מפגין נפגע בעיניו מגז מדמיע מחוץ לגבעת הקפיטול, וושינגטון (צילום: AP)
מפגין נפגע בגז מדמיע בעיניו | צילום: AP
תומכי טראמפ מסרבים לקבל את ההפסד ופותחים במהומות ב (צילום: AP)
מפגינים מנסים לפרוץ את דלתות הקפיטול כשהשוטרים מנסים להדוף אותם | צילום: AP
מהומות בארה"ב‎ (צילום: רויטרס)
מהומות בארה"ב‎ | צילום: רויטרס

 

 

 

 

שוטרי הקפיטול מכוונים אקדחים לכיוון המפגינים במטרה (צילום: AP)
שוטרי הקפיטול מכוונים אקדחים לכיוון המפגינים במטרה למנוע מהם להיכנס | צילום: AP
תומכי טראמפ מסרבים לקבל את ההפסד ופותחים במהומות בוושינגטון (צילום: AP)
צילום: AP
תומכי טראמפ במהומות בארה"ב (צילום: רויטרס)
צילום: רויטרס
מפגין פרץ לגבעת הקפיטול בוושינגטון (צילום: getty images)
מפגין פרץ לגבעת הקפיטול בוושינגטון | צילום: getty images

 

 

 

 

 

תומכי טראמפ מסרבים לקבל את ההפסד ופותחים במהומות ב (צילום: AP)
תומכי טראמפ מסרבים לקבל את ההפסד ופותחים במהומות בוושינגטון | צילום: AP
מהומות בארה"ב‎ (צילום: AP)
מהומות בארה"ב‎ | צילום: AP
מהומות בארה"ב‎ (צילום: AP)
מהומות בארה"ב‎ | צילום: AP
מהומות בארה"ב‎ (צילום: AP)
מהומות בארה"ב‎ | צילום: AP