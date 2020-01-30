מאז שאיבדה את בעלה בהתרסקות המסוק הטראגית, שמרה ונסה בראיינט על שתיקה ולא התבטאה פומבית. הלילה (בין רביעי לחמישי), שלושה ימים אחרי האסון, פרסמה בראיינט לראשונה התייחסות פומבית לאירוע שהותיר מיליונים בהלם ובאבל. במסר שהעבירה דרך עמוד האינסטגרם שלה הודתה בראיינט על מפגני התמיכה והאהבה שקיבלה לאחר ההתרסקות וביקשה: "העניקו לנו את הפרטיות שנצטרך כדי לנווט במציאות החדשה הזו".
"אנחנו הרוסים לגמרי מהאובדן של בעלי האוהב קובי ובתי היפהפייה ג'יאנה", מספרת בראיינט בפוסט, שזכה תוך שעות ספורות למיליוני לייקים. "אנחנו הרוסים גם עבור משפחות ההרוגים הנוספים, וחולקים את האבל שלהם באופן אינטימי. אין מספיק מילים כדי לתאר את הכאב שאנו חווים עכשיו. אני מתנחמת בידיעה שקובי וג'יג'י ידעו שהם אהובים. הלוואי והיו איתנו כאן לנצח. הם היו הברכות היפות שלנו שנלקחו מאיתנו מוקדם מדי".
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
בהמשך ההודעה אומרת ונסה בראיינט כי היא "לא בטוחה מה צופנים לנו החיים מעבר להיום. בלתי אפשרי לדמיין את החיים בלעדיהם. אבל אנחנו מתעוררים מדי יום ומנסים להמשיך לדחוף קדימה כי קובי והילדה שלנו ג'יג'י מאירים לנו את הדרך".
את המכתב חותמת אלמנתו של בראיינט בבקשה לכבד את פרטיות המשפחה ולתת לה את הזמן הדרוש כדי להתאבל על האובדן. לבסוף היא מציעה למיליונים הרבים המעוניינים לעזור, לתרום למשפחות ההרוגים האחרים או לעמותות ולארגונים שהקים בראיינט לפני שנהרג.
אתמול נחשף כי לבראיינט ולאשתו היה הסכם לפיו לא יטוסו ביחד במסוק בו נהג קובי להתנייד, זאת כדי לוודא כי במקרה של התרסקות, ילדיהם לא יוותרו יתומים משני ההורים. השבוע התממש הפחד של השניים, וונסה נותרה לבדה לגדל את שלוש הבנות הנותרות.