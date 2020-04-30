View this post on Instagram

Go ahead and add "real estate mogul" to Kylie Jenner's already impressive CV! The youngest, and richest, member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has purchased a new luxury compound in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of LA for $36.5 million. We're told the price was "a steal," as the original asking price was $45 million. The 19,000 sq. ft. resort-style compound is brand new and features four separate houses, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a luxury pool, 20 parking spaces, and a guardhouse. ‍♂️ What else? Her family and friends can watch their favorite programs via an outdoor projection screen OR an indoor home theater. The home also features multiple bars and gamerooms, a gym, and an all-star sport court with pickleball and basketball areas. Jenner is currently living in a $12.5 million home in Hidden Hills and also owns a $13 million investment property in Beverly Hills with on-again-off-again love Travis Scott, as well as a vacation home in Palm Springs. I can't "Keep Up!" : Compass. #VandyPopRealEstate.