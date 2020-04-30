המיליארדרית הצעירה קיילי ג'נר רכשה עוד בית, בנוסף לבית בהידן הילס, שבו היא מתגוררת עם בתה סטורמי. בנייתו של הבית שנמצא בשכונת הולמבי הילס בלוס אנג'לס הושלמה באוגוסט 2019. לפי האתר TMZ קיילי רכשה את הבית ב-36.5 מיליון דולר (127.7 מיליון שקל) – הנחה נאה לעומת המחיר המקורי, שהיה 55 מיליון דולר.
המתחם, ששטחו כ-3,360 מ"ר, כולל בית ראשי בן קומה אחת ששטחו כ-1,426 מ"ר, ושני בתי אורחים. כל הבתים מעוצבים בסגנון מודרני עם קירות בטון וחללים פנימיים נרחבים ומלאי אור. בסך הכל יש במתחם שבעה חדרי שינה, 14 חדרי רחצה וכן חדר משחקים, חדר קולנוע ומטבח מקצועי. בשטח יש בריכה, ספא, אזור אכילה חיצוני, חדר כושר ומגרש ספורט ומקום חניה ל-20 מכוניות.
Go ahead and add "real estate mogul" to Kylie Jenner's already impressive CV! The youngest, and richest, member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has purchased a new luxury compound in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of LA for $36.5 million. We're told the price was "a steal," as the original asking price was $45 million. The 19,000 sq. ft. resort-style compound is brand new and features four separate houses, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a luxury pool, 20 parking spaces, and a guardhouse. ♂️ What else? Her family and friends can watch their favorite programs via an outdoor projection screen OR an indoor home theater. The home also features multiple bars and gamerooms, a gym, and an all-star sport court with pickleball and basketball areas. Jenner is currently living in a $12.5 million home in Hidden Hills and also owns a $13 million investment property in Beverly Hills with on-again-off-again love Travis Scott, as well as a vacation home in Palm Springs.
Kylie Jenner just bought a $36.5 mill mansion in Holmby Hills; which is one of LA's most glamorous neighborhoods. . . It was originally listed at $45mill❗️It's known as a resort "compound" due to its 7 bedrooms and 14 baths. . . The mansion itself is 19,250 SF❗️ The home also features two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, and two additional suites with private patios and entrances. All the rooms are loaded with natural light leading to the breathtaking pool area.
קיילי רכשה את הבית מרוהט, ולפי המגזין "פיפל" היא כבר מבלה בו מדי פעם עם סטורמי, וגם עם אמה, כריס ג'נר, ועם טרוויס סקוט, אביה של סטורמי.
את הבית של קיילי בהידן הילס, שנמצא לא רחוק מהבית של אחותה קים קרדשיאן וקניה וסט, עיצב מרטין לורנס בולארד, שאחראי גם לבתיהן של האחיות קורטני קרדשיאן וקנדל ג'נר. הבית כיכב על שער מגזין העיצוב הנחשב Architectural Digest ובולארד אמר למגזין: "כשהתחלנו את הפרויקט, קיילי עדיין לא יכלה אפילו לשתות באופן חוקי. זה הבית הבוגר הראשון שלה".