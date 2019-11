View this post on Instagram

As you guys know from reading my blog, I am a domestic abuse survivor. Even after 5 years it’s still something that affects me the most. That is why I decided to team up with @caratsbycindy to make this necklace as a reminder that I am STRONGER now. My past, the abuse, the assault, and my trials all made me stronger. So, in honor of domestic abuse awareness month, I am going to give one of you our Stronger Necklace before I officially release it! (& an extra little surprise) To enter: Like this photo and follow me @maycineeley & @caratsbycindy Then tag 3 or more friends (can’t be celebrities) that would love this necklace too! Bonus Entry- Repost this photo to your story and tell me why you want to win & tag me!❤️ Winner will be announced Friday Nov. 1st back on this post... Goodluck EDIT- Winner has been announced!