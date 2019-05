View this post on Instagram

"FUCK WATER, BRING ME WINE!!" Lol joking aside, just understanding what kind of total panicked, anxious state he was in 24/7 since that seems to really explain his bluntness in talking to the media. He is clearly smart enough to check himself in and seek help too, I admire that- its rare for people to do so willingly. It's gotta be surreal to be in the type of spotlight he's in. But seriously, all the love to him and his family, I know we would all be devastated if anything happened to him. I mean, I wanted Jon and Dany to move to that waterfall and have babies... and they are fictional characters!! So Kit needs to take care of himself. Because a lot of people care about him. #KitHarrington #JonSnow #TheKingInTheNorth #AegonTargaryen #GameOfThrones