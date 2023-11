A sign informing passengers about the location of rocket shelters is set-up in a hallway as travelers arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on October 10, 2023. Thousands have died and the toll continues to climb dramatically five days after Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, which has responded with a massive bombardment of Gaza. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

|

צילום: YURI CORTEZ, AFP via Getty Images