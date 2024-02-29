On Monday afternoon, a helicopter crashed in the Manrique neighborhood, northeast of Medellín, when the pilot failed to take off properly and ended up veering off to the side of the building. The Bell 206 helicopter with registration HK4810 crashed into a building located at the… pic.twitter.com/eRNOg0rK2f — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 27, 2024

מסוק תיירים בקולומביה התרסק לתוך בניין רגעים לאחר ההמראה, בזמן שעוברי אורח צופים באירוע באימה בלי יכולת לסייע לששת האנשים שנמצאים בפנים. סרטון מהמקרה שהתרחש בעיר מדיין ביום שני מציג את המטוס שמסתחרר באוויר עם שני הטייסים וארבעת הנוסעים וברקע רוחות חזקות.

על פי הדיווחים, מזג האוויר הסוער שפקד את העיר באותו היום לא היה מתאים כלל לטיסות, אך מכיוון שמדובר בטיסות תיירותיות קצרות של 12-15 דקות, הטייסים החליטו בכל זאת להמריא. למרבה המזל, כל האנשים שהיו במסוק שרדו, אך נאלצו להישאר בתוך ההריסות של כלי התעופה במשך שעות בזמן שמאמצי החילוץ של כוחות החירום מפרקים את חלקי המסוק.

התייר האמריקני פרנסיסקו סאלאס בן ה-36 שהיה במסוק, הוא זה שהתקשר לשירותי החירום: "הייתי בהתרסקות מסוק. אנחנו נמצאים בגובה רב ומחכים למשטרה ולצוות החילוץ", הוא נשמע אומר בתיעוד מהמקום. במשך 45 דקות, סאלאס אחז בזרוע של אישה "עם משקל גוף רב שלא היה לה כוח לתמוך בעצמה" לדבריו, ובידו השנייה החזיק במסוק. איש העסקים מטקסס אמר גם שבאותה הזדמנות "התקשרתי להורי כדי "להיפרד ולהגיד תודה לכולם".

A tourist helicopter spun out of control and crashed into a rooftop while trying to land in Medellin, Colombia. All six people on board — four passengers, a pilot and co-pilot — survived the crash. pic.twitter.com/IPEcDuZXA5 — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) February 28, 2024

Emotional moments ! Passengers from the Bell 206 helicopter (HK4810) experienced distressing moments of panic in Medellín. Shocking video capture farewells and calls to loved ones while they were trapped inside two hours after a failed maneuver.#helicopter #passengers #safety pic.twitter.com/pOjUNiKrpx — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 27, 2024

אנשים נוספים שהיו על טיסת האימה היו חברתו של פרנסיסקו לואיזה אוסוריו, אזרחית קולומביאנית; שתי נשים מקוסטה ריקה, סנדי ויללובוס מרין בת ה-34 וקארן ריברה פיקדה בת ה-36; וחייימה אנדרס אצ'ברי, אזרח קולומביאני וטייס המשנה של המסוק שסבל משבר ברגל בעקבות התאונה.

The helicopter was used for tourists, flying over the city with customers, where it began to have difficulties before falling in the midst of the strong winds and stormy conditions that occurred in Medellín.



As per authorities, one of its 6 occupants was injured.#helicopter pic.twitter.com/Bi7MW2bA3D — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 27, 2024

למעלה מ-70 עובדי חירום השתתפו בחילוץ, כך מסרו כלי תקשורת מקומיים, ולקח שעה וחצי לשחרר את כולם. כאמור, כל ששת האנשים בתוך המסוק שרדו אך נאלצו להיחלץ דרך המסעדה על גג הבניין. בעוד שהטייס סבל משבר ברגל וחתכים בגופו, חמשת האנשים האחרים נותרו עם פציעות קלות שלא הצריכו טיפול בבית חולים.

ההערכה היא שהתיירים הזמינו עסקת חבילה שכללה טיסה של כרבע שעה מעל מדיין ומשקאות בבר האנגר M45 שעליו נמצא מנחת מנחת המסוקים. נכון לעכשיו כל הטיסות התיירותיות מעל העיר נדחו בעקבות התאונה ועל פי הדיווחים הרשויות פתחו בחקירת האירוע ובגורמים שהובילו אליו.