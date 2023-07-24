Last night the fires viewed from #corfu town. Winds were westerly so it spread along the east coast. This is a very green island with millions of olive trees but the dry heat of July creates a tinderbox. pic.twitter.com/CGKYxFKR1U — Nandita Agarwal Parker (@NanditaParker) July 24, 2023

כפרים ועיירות נוספים באיי יוון נמצאים בסכנת שריפות, ואחרי שעשרות אלפי תיירים ומקומיים פונו ברודוס, כעת עולות האזהרות למקומיים ולנופשים באי קורפו, שבו מחוללות כעת שריפות שמתפשטות. בשלב זה חברות התעופה TUI ואיזיג'ט הודיעו כי הן משהות את הטיסות אל האי.

שירותי החירום של המדינה מסרו כי מספר מקומות, בעיקר באזור הצפון-מזרחי של האי, מפונים כעת. תיירים ומקומיים שנמצאים בסנטה (Santa), מגולה (Megoula), פורטה (Porta), פאליה פריתיה ( Palia Perithia) וסינייס (Sinies) נדרשו לנסוע לכפר החוף קסיופי (Kassiopi). כעת הרשויות מבקשות מאנשים הנמצאים גם בוויגלטורי ובניסאקי (Viglatouri & Nissaki), להתפנות מיידית לברבאטי (Barbati).

The Greek island of #Corfu continues to burn. local people on the island are trying to put out the #fire on their own to safe there land.

But it looks very dangerous.#Ροδοςπυρκαγιά #Ροδου #rhodesfires #Πυρκαγια #Greecewildfires #Wildfire #Fire #Laerma #Rhodos #Greece pic.twitter.com/3dZSVwyBNC — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 24, 2023

Kasiopi forest fire on Corfu, all happening in the mountains above us. Locals told to evacuate the hilly parts. #Corfu #Kerkyra #wildfires https://t.co/luPDhPVMGQ pic.twitter.com/7I5eQwvq2i — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) July 23, 2023

ניסאקי הוא יעד נופש פופולרי, המקודם על ידי חברות תיירות רבות. פינוי ימי החל כדי להעביר אנשים שנמלטו מהשריפות אל מחוץ לאי. על פי משמר החופים היווני, כ-59 בני אדם פונו מחוף ניסאקי בחוף הצפון מערבי. הפינוי בוצע באמצעות שש ספינות משמר החופים ותשע ספינות פרטיות.

אתמול (ראשון) ובשעות המוקדמות היום בבוקר, יותר מ-600 נופשים הועברו ממלונות ברחבי האי לתיאטרון עירוני בנמל קורפו, על פי דיווחים של כלי התקשורת ביוון, שציינו כי נכון לעכשיו אף אדם לא נפגע בשריפות.

סרטונים ברשתות החברתיות מראים להבות בקורפו כאשר עשן ואובך כתום כיסו את שמי הלילה. השריפה פרצה בחלקו הצפוני של האי הפופולרי בקרב תיירים ישראלים.

Fires on northern Corfu this evening. Growing at a rapid rate #corfu #greecefires pic.twitter.com/ESN0R1FTpF — Mike Cotton (@MikeCotton1) July 23, 2023

Corfu is burning! #corfu fire #greece #heatwave @SkyNews @CNN @cnni @BBCNews @BBCWorld @ABC @Reuters @ReutersUK @euronews #kerkyra pic.twitter.com/M60eZnnGaX — Brendan Molloy (@molloyspace) July 23, 2023

#Corfu battling the fires that is spreading fast. Surreal scenes, of an apocalypse, helpless facing destruction#Greecewildfires #Rhodes pic.twitter.com/sjbPaw7WW3 — - (@respectwiter10) July 24, 2023

כמו שאר אירופה, גם יוון סובלת מגל חום קשה, עם טמפרטורות שעולות על 40 מעלות ברחבי המדינה, מה שמביא לשריפות שמתפשטות במדינה כבר שבוע באזורים מסוימים. למרות המאמצים של 260 כבאים ו-18 מטוסים שנאבקים בלהבות, שירות הכיבוי של יוון הזהיר כי המצב עלול להחמיר, וסביר שיותר כפרים ידרשו פינוי בזמן שהקרב לבלימת השריפות צפוי להימשך מספר ימים. שירותי החירום מתמודדים גם עם שריפות באיים אוויה (Evia), מזרחית לאתונה, ואייגיו (Aigio), עיירת נופש קטנה בחצי האי פלופונס.