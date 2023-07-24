כפרים ועיירות נוספים באיי יוון נמצאים בסכנת שריפות, ואחרי שעשרות אלפי תיירים ומקומיים פונו ברודוס, כעת עולות האזהרות למקומיים ולנופשים באי קורפו, שבו מחוללות כעת שריפות שמתפשטות. בשלב זה חברות התעופה TUI ואיזיג'ט הודיעו כי הן משהות את הטיסות אל האי.

שירותי החירום של המדינה מסרו כי מספר מקומות, בעיקר באזור הצפון-מזרחי של האי, מפונים כעת. תיירים ומקומיים שנמצאים בסנטה (Santa), מגולה (Megoula), פורטה (Porta), פאליה פריתיה ( Palia Perithia) וסינייס (Sinies) נדרשו לנסוע לכפר החוף קסיופי (Kassiopi). כעת הרשויות מבקשות מאנשים הנמצאים גם בוויגלטורי ובניסאקי (Viglatouri & Nissaki), להתפנות מיידית לברבאטי (Barbati)

ניסאקי הוא יעד נופש פופולרי, המקודם על ידי חברות תיירות רבות. פינוי ימי החל כדי להעביר אנשים שנמלטו מהשריפות אל מחוץ לאי. על פי משמר החופים היווני, כ-59 בני אדם פונו מחוף ניסאקי בחוף הצפון מערבי. הפינוי בוצע באמצעות שש ספינות משמר החופים ותשע ספינות פרטיות.

אתמול (ראשון) ובשעות המוקדמות היום בבוקר, יותר מ-600 נופשים הועברו ממלונות ברחבי האי לתיאטרון עירוני בנמל קורפו, על פי דיווחים של כלי התקשורת ביוון, שציינו כי נכון לעכשיו אף אדם לא נפגע בשריפות. 

סרטונים ברשתות החברתיות מראים להבות בקורפו כאשר עשן ואובך כתום כיסו את שמי הלילה. השריפה פרצה בחלקו הצפוני של האי הפופולרי בקרב תיירים ישראלים.

כמו שאר אירופה, גם יוון סובלת מגל חום קשה, עם טמפרטורות שעולות על 40 מעלות ברחבי המדינה, מה שמביא לשריפות שמתפשטות במדינה כבר שבוע באזורים מסוימים. למרות המאמצים של 260 כבאים ו-18 מטוסים שנאבקים בלהבות, שירות הכיבוי של יוון הזהיר כי המצב עלול להחמיר, וסביר שיותר כפרים ידרשו פינוי בזמן שהקרב לבלימת השריפות צפוי להימשך מספר ימים. שירותי החירום מתמודדים גם עם שריפות באיים אוויה (Evia), מזרחית לאתונה, ואייגיו (Aigio), עיירת נופש קטנה בחצי האי פלופונס.