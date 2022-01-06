Dos soldados de las fuerzas armadas kazajas murieron durante la operación de liberación del aeropuerto internacional de Almatý, según informes.



Two Kazakh armed forces soldiers were killed during the operation to liberate Almaty international airport, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/q1hxolCsuh — Luis (@luisffierro) January 5, 2022

קזחסטן מתמודדת עם הפגנות אלימות שמטלטלות את המדינה במשך הימים האחרונים, כשהן מותירות מאחוריהן כמה הרוגים ועשרות פצועים. בתוך כך, מפגינים פלשו לזמן קצר לנמל התעופה הראשי של קזחסטן באלמטי, אתמול (רביעי 5.1) בשעות הערב, ועל פי ההערכות עלו על כמה מטוסים מסחריים לפני שרשויות החוק התערבו. כתוצאה מספר טיסות בוטלו.

נכון להיום, המצב נראה רגוע יותר בנמל התעופה, אליו פלשו המפגינים המתנגדים לעלייה במחירי הגז הנוזלי (LPG) המשמש כדלק. סימני ונדליזם נראים בטרמינלים ובמגרשי החניה, והנשיא קאסם-ג'ומארט טוקייב התייחס לאירועים כשאמר כי "כנופיות טרור השתלטו על מתקני תשתית גדולים, במיוחד בשדה התעופה באלמטי, חמישה מטוסים, כולל מטוסים זרים", אמר והוסיף "אלמטי הותקף, הושמד והושחת". מאוחר יותר עזבו המפגינים את המטוסים ללא השלכות נוספות.

סוכנויות הידיעות לא מזכירות נפגעים במהלך האירוע, שהסתיים מעט לאחר חצות בהתערבות המשטרה. עם זאת, סוכנויות הידיעות הרוסיות, שציטטו תקשורת קזחית, אמרו מאוחר יותר כי שני חיילים נהרגו גם הם במה שהם תיארו כפעילות נגד פעולות טרור בנמל התעופה.

התנועה האווירית משדה התעופה אלמטי וממנו הופסקה לזמן קצר אמש, כאשר חברות התעופה Aeroflot, Belavia ו-Flydubai, בין היתר, אישרו את ביטול הטיסות שלהן ממוסקבה, מינסק ודובאי, מהן היו אמורות להגיע הבוקר.

This is What happened at the #Almaty Airport. pic.twitter.com/0IhdUrt8lw — ɨռȶ3ʟ_ɢֆ (@1nt3l_GS_N3ws) January 5, 2022

#Kazakhstan #Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan stated that "the participants in the Almaty riots received training abroad and the riots are an act of aggression." In addition, the president confirmed that the protesters boarded 5 planes and took over the #Almaty airport pic.twitter.com/yN2hvBW2y6 — kinsleyhub (@ukhub_uk) January 5, 2022