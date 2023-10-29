Many people came to the airport in Makhachkala to wait and check the flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/lyQcMa00hX — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 29, 2023

טיסה שהמריאה היום מנתב"ג לעבר העיר מחצ'קלה בירת הרפובליקה של דאגסטן בחבל הקווקז ברוסיה, ככל הנראה התעכבה בעקבות המון מוסלמי משולהב שהגיע לנמל התעופה כדי להתעמת עם הנוסעים היהודים במטרה לפגוע בהם.

למרות שהרשויות ברוסיה לא פרסמו מידע רשמי אודות האירוע, בסרטונים שכרגע מפורסמים ברשתות החברתיות נראים המונים כשהם מחכים לטיסה. על פי הדיווחים מהתקשורת הרוסית, אותם מפגינים מסתובבים בין הרכבים בנמל התעופה ומנסים למצוא את הנוסעים מישראל מכיוון שהם מאמינים כי הם כבר נחתו ונכנסו למדינה. כמו כן, חלק מאותם מקומיים גם נכנסו לבתי מלון במטרה לחפש יהודים. על פי עדויות התקשורת, המשטרה המקומית לא מונעת מאותם מתפרעים לעשות זאת.

Dagestan demonstrations at Makhachkala airport in support of Palestine against flights from Israel to Makhachkala pic.twitter.com/ljCOUG5Plf — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 29, 2023

#Makhachkala residents gathered at the airport because of the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv are trying to tear down the fence



Against the background of #Antisemitic actions, the Jewish community of #Dagestan does not rule out the evacuation of Jews from the region. pic.twitter.com/234Pwx8nP4 — Aurora Borealis (@aborealis940) October 29, 2023

In #Dagestan the madhouse continues. A crowd of local residents has gathered at the exit from Makhachkala airport and is “checking” exiting cars for the presence of Jews in them.

In one of the videos, the operator states that even the cars of the National Guard are checked. pic.twitter.com/tujUOdgFaK — Michael Weingardt (@Michael_Wgd) October 29, 2023

בסוף השבוע האחרון פרצו הפגנות אנטישמיות בצפון הקווקז. הכל התחיל כאשר דווח כי קבוצות של פליטים יהודים מישראל הגיעו לעיר חסוויורט, גם היא ברפובליקת דאגסטן. המונים יצאו לרחובות והחלו לדרוש לגרש את היהודים מהרפובליקה.

שגריר רוסיה בישראל אנטולי ויקטורוב, זומן הבוקר לשיחת מחאה במשרד החוץ בירושלים בעקבות ביקור משלחת חמאס במוסקבה. סמנכ"לת אגף אירואסיה במשרד החוץ, השגרירה סימונה הלפרין, הבהירה לשגריר הרוסי כי ישראל רואה בחומרה העדר גינוי חד משמעי וברור מצד מוסקבה לארגון הטרור חמאס, ואת התנהלותה של רוסיה בארגונים הבינ"ל. אירוח ראשי החמאס, האחראים ישירות למתקפת הטרור הרצחנית ב-7 באוקטובר, לחטיפת בני ערובה ודמם של למעלה מ-1400 ישראלים על ידיהם, מעביר מסר של לגיטימציה לטרור נגד ישראלים.

משרד החוץ בודק ברגעים אלה את פרטי האירוע הנוכחי.