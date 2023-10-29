טיסה שהמריאה היום מנתב"ג לעבר העיר מחצ'קלה בירת הרפובליקה של דאגסטן בחבל הקווקז ברוסיה, ככל הנראה התעכבה בעקבות המון מוסלמי משולהב שהגיע לנמל התעופה כדי להתעמת עם הנוסעים היהודים במטרה לפגוע בהם. 

למרות שהרשויות ברוסיה לא פרסמו מידע רשמי אודות האירוע, בסרטונים שכרגע מפורסמים ברשתות החברתיות נראים המונים כשהם מחכים לטיסה. על פי הדיווחים מהתקשורת הרוסית, אותם מפגינים מסתובבים בין הרכבים בנמל התעופה ומנסים למצוא את הנוסעים מישראל מכיוון שהם מאמינים כי הם כבר נחתו ונכנסו למדינה. כמו כן, חלק מאותם מקומיים גם נכנסו לבתי מלון במטרה לחפש יהודים. על פי עדויות התקשורת, המשטרה המקומית לא מונעת מאותם מתפרעים לעשות זאת.

בסוף השבוע האחרון פרצו הפגנות אנטישמיות בצפון הקווקז. הכל התחיל כאשר דווח כי קבוצות של פליטים יהודים מישראל הגיעו לעיר חסוויורט, גם היא ברפובליקת דאגסטן. המונים יצאו לרחובות והחלו לדרוש לגרש את היהודים מהרפובליקה.

שגריר רוסיה בישראל אנטולי ויקטורוב, זומן הבוקר לשיחת מחאה במשרד החוץ בירושלים בעקבות ביקור משלחת חמאס במוסקבה. סמנכ"לת אגף אירואסיה במשרד החוץ, השגרירה סימונה הלפרין, הבהירה לשגריר הרוסי כי ישראל רואה בחומרה העדר גינוי חד משמעי וברור מצד מוסקבה לארגון הטרור חמאס, ואת התנהלותה של רוסיה בארגונים הבינ"ל. אירוח ראשי החמאס, האחראים ישירות למתקפת הטרור הרצחנית ב-7 באוקטובר, לחטיפת בני ערובה ודמם של למעלה מ-1400 ישראלים על ידיהם, מעביר מסר של לגיטימציה לטרור נגד ישראלים.

משרד החוץ בודק ברגעים אלה את פרטי האירוע הנוכחי.