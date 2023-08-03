המדליסטית האולימפית וכוכבת הריאליטי הטרנסג'נדרית, קייטלין ג'נר, יצאה ביום שני האחרון בטוויטר נגד הקמפיין הקיצוני של מושל פלורידה רון דה-סנטיס. היא התייחסה לריאיון שלו בפוקס ניוז וכתבה: "אני צופה בראיון שלך, אתה עדיין מגן על הקמפיין האנטי-להט"בי הביזארי שלך". בהמשך הציוץ, ג'נר החליטה לפנות אל המושל בשאלה רטורית: "באילו שירותים עליי להשתמש?", כשהיא מתייחסת לחוק החדש של פלורידה שאוסר על טרנסג'נדרים להשתמש בבתי שימוש שמיועדים למגדר שלהם.

כזכור, ג'נר היא אישה טרנסג'נדרית שיצאה לפני כעשור באופן פומבי, והיא מציגה את עצמה כאישה. לכן, ייתכן שהיא ציפתה שהקהל יתמוך בה ויכתוב שהיא צריכה להשתמש בשירותי הנשים. אם כך, ציפיותיה לא התממשו. היא הוצפה במאות תגובות בהן נכתב לה להשתמש בשירותי הגברים: "תשתמשי באותם השירותים שהשתמשת בהם באולימפיאדה ב-1976", הגיב אחד המצייצים, ותגובות אחרות קראו לה "להשתמש בשירותי הגברים", וכינו אותה "גבר" ו"אדוני".

Use the same bathroom you used at the 1976 Olympics — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) July 31, 2023

The men’s, Sir. — Andreas (@sf_andreas) August 1, 2023

מושל פלורידה, רון דה-סנטיס | צילום: רויטרס

בתגובה, ג'נר החליטה להתנצל, וצייצה: "היי לכולם, אני רואה שזה יצר קצת בלגן. אני שואלת באיזה מהשירותים המושל רצה שאשתמש, לא קובעת שאני צריכה להשתמש בשירותי הנשים. התגובות שלכם חזקות וברורות! ולידיעתכם, המדיניות של המושל היא רק לבניינים שבבעלות הממשלה בפלורידה".

Hey folks…I see this has caused quite the stir. I was ASKING which one the governor wanted me to use. I am not definitively stating I need to use the women’s. Your responses are loud and clear! FYA the governors policy is for govt owned buildings in FL. https://t.co/tFMhfigDgK — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 1, 2023

לאחר ההתנצלות, גם מגיבים מהצד הליברלי ומהקהילה הטרנסית יצאו נגד ג'נר, על עצם השאלה ששאלה מלכתחילה. "למה את שואלת גבר הטרוסקסואל באיזה שירותים את צריכה להשתמש בתור אישה טרנסית? איך את מצליחה ללכת בלי עמוד שדרה?", כתבה לה אחת הגולשות. "היית יכולה להמשיך להיות אדירה אם לא היית מפנה גב לאחרים שעשו שינוי או שנמצאים בתהליך עם עצמם. במקום זה, את רק אכזבה ובדיחה", כתב לה משתמש נוסף, ועוד רבים כתבו לה שעליה להתבייש בתמיכתה במפלגה שרק מנסה לפגוע בזכויותיה.

Why are you asking a c1$ het man which bathroom you as a Trans woman should use?



How do you walk sans a spine? — Plastic Martyr ️‍⚧️ (@plasticmartyr) August 1, 2023

You could have continued w your greatness had you not turned your back on others who have transitioned or are in the process of coming to terms w themselves.

Instead. You’re just a disappointment and a joke. — Artly (@Artly137) August 1, 2023

You got the responses you deserved. You helped contribute to the attacks on the trans community. You are a sell out to this community that you could have used your platform to defend them! Shame on you! — Sherry #VoteLikeYourRightsDependOnItBecauseTheyDo (@sher_cares) August 1, 2023

בחילופי הדברים, ג'נר צייצה עוד מסר למושל דה-סנטיס, בו היא הדגישה את הישגיה האתלטיים ואת הישגיו הצבאיים של אביה: "אבא שלי הסתער על החופים של נורמנדי ושרד", היא כתבה. "הפכתי לאתלטית הגדולה ביותר במאתיים השנים האחרונות והייתי הראשונה בעולם להניף את דגלנו. למה? כי אני אוהבת את אמריקה. ובזמן הזה, רון מנסה לצייר אותי כסטייה בחברה. לך הביתה".

My dad stormed the beaches of Normandy and survived. I became the wolds greatest athlete in our bicentennial and was the first person in the world to put up our flag. Why? Because I love America. Meanwhile, Ron paints me as a deviant in society. Go home @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/GTPdrezUbH — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 1, 2023