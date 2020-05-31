הרוחות תוססות בארה"ב עם הפגנות מרובות שקורות ברחבי היבשת, לאחר מותו של ג'ורג' פלויד, שמת בעוד הוא מתחנן מהשוטר הלבן שריתק אותו לרצפה וחנק אותו עם ברכו, לאפשר לו לנשום. המחאות האלימות מתועדות בימים האחרונים ומסוקרות על ידי התקשורת האמריקאית, אבל ביממה האחרונה אחת מהמפגינות הפכה לוויראלית במיוחד בשל דיווח מוזר על מעלליה.

בדיווח שפורסם בחדשות KIRO7 ועסק בהפגנה במרכז העיר של סיאטל, אמרה המגישה בטון רציני ביותר כי אפשר לראות אפילו במצלמה את אחת המפגינות סוחבת עוגת גבינה ליד סניף של מסעדת צ'יזקייק פקטורי שנבזז, אם כי "לא ברור מאיפה היא השיגה את זה".

"Unclear where they may have gotten that cheesecake." pic.twitter.com/mLfSJvMGvZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 31, 2020

הצופים לא יכלו להישאר אדישים למה שראו ומאות פרסמו ברשתות החברתיות תגובות לתיעוד של המפגינה. כולם כמובן צחקו מהעובדה שהמגישה דיווחה ברצינות יתרה על גניבת העוגה, בעוד אירועים אלימים בהרבה קורים ברחובות, ושהיא הבהירה כי לא ברור מאיפה היא השיגה את העוגה, למרות שכולם מבינים שמדובר בעוגת צי'זקייק פקטורי.

WHOEVER STOLE A WHOLE CHEESECAKE FROM THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY IN DOWNTOWN SEATTLE I HOPE YOU HAVE A WONDERFUL DAY — black ginger (@noraallens) May 31, 2020

This protester casually walking around with a full Cheesecake Factory cake they looted here in Seattle is absolutely the hero we deserve today. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/P05YdNMQca — Alfindeol (@Alfindeol) May 31, 2020

They looting The Cheesecake Factory #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/WJLygbwSYD — Engage #BLM✊ (@GG_Engage) May 31, 2020

גולשים הכתירו את המפגינה הזו למלכת היום שלהם, במחשבה שמתוך כל המאורעות שקורים בארה"ב בימים האחרונים, בזיזית חנות העוגות ברשת היקרה המפורסמת היא לא מהנוראיות ביותר שדרשו דיווח חדשותי ובטח לא אירוע אלים בהשוואה לשוטר שהרג את פלויד.

רבים גם השתעשעו מהעובדה שהמפגינה הצליחה להוציא עוגה שלמה מחנות העוגות ושזה מה שהיה לה חשוב במסגרת המחאה על היחס של הלבנים לשחורים בארה"ב.

Yeah gotta eat — Peachy Potato (@Peachy_Potato_) May 31, 2020

me seeing the pictures of the lady who stole an entire cheesecake from the cheesecake factory pic.twitter.com/l5akxTiyiv — ️‍ (@ussbrandywine) May 31, 2020

So a Girl stole a Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory?#BlackLivesMatter#GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/lCKXh4zYO5 — Christopher D. Wilson (@dwilsonreal) May 31, 2020

Ya really looting the Cheesecake factory? Well shitt save me a piece of that cake! pic.twitter.com/JZVAOWj2J0 — ann (@sgmy_09) May 31, 2020

גם במחאות הכי קשות גולשים מוצאים גיבורי רשת.