הרוחות תוססות בארה"ב עם הפגנות מרובות שקורות ברחבי היבשת, לאחר מותו של ג'ורג' פלויד, שמת בעוד הוא מתחנן מהשוטר הלבן שריתק אותו לרצפה וחנק אותו עם ברכו, לאפשר לו לנשום. המחאות האלימות מתועדות בימים האחרונים ומסוקרות על ידי התקשורת האמריקאית, אבל ביממה האחרונה אחת מהמפגינות הפכה לוויראלית במיוחד בשל דיווח מוזר על מעלליה.

בדיווח שפורסם בחדשות KIRO7 ועסק בהפגנה במרכז העיר של סיאטל, אמרה המגישה בטון רציני ביותר כי אפשר לראות אפילו במצלמה את אחת המפגינות סוחבת עוגת גבינה ליד סניף של מסעדת צ'יזקייק פקטורי שנבזז, אם כי "לא ברור מאיפה היא השיגה את זה".

הצופים לא יכלו להישאר אדישים למה שראו ומאות פרסמו ברשתות החברתיות תגובות לתיעוד של המפגינה. כולם כמובן צחקו מהעובדה שהמגישה דיווחה ברצינות יתרה על גניבת העוגה, בעוד אירועים אלימים בהרבה קורים ברחובות, ושהיא הבהירה כי לא ברור מאיפה היא השיגה את העוגה, למרות שכולם מבינים שמדובר בעוגת צי'זקייק פקטורי.

גולשים הכתירו את המפגינה הזו למלכת היום שלהם, במחשבה שמתוך כל המאורעות שקורים בארה"ב בימים האחרונים, בזיזית חנות העוגות ברשת היקרה המפורסמת היא לא מהנוראיות ביותר שדרשו דיווח חדשותי ובטח לא אירוע אלים בהשוואה לשוטר שהרג את פלויד.

רבים גם השתעשעו מהעובדה שהמפגינה הצליחה להוציא עוגה שלמה מחנות העוגות ושזה מה שהיה לה חשוב במסגרת המחאה על היחס של הלבנים לשחורים בארה"ב.

 

גם במחאות הכי קשות גולשים מוצאים גיבורי רשת.