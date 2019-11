View this post on Instagram

IRON MAN (2008) - It is the 10th Anniversary for IRON MAN and for MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT’s current universe of movies(MCU), so I am sharing some of my photos from my time as Key Makeup Artist on the original IRON MAN movie. It seems like I really should share, because this original film seems to have taken on a somewhat classic-movie nostalgia and I get it— it’s a really cool, great movie. Also people seem to love RDJ more than ever; I get that too- he’s very talented, and quite un-ugly. I had a blast working on it, one of my favorite career experiences ever. This prosthetic makeup was built by Stan Winston Studio, supervised by Shane Mahan, and applied by 3 of us— my boss, makeup department head Deborah La Mia Denaver, and by Richie Alonzo, and by me. I made a subsequent new sculpture and appliance for when it is more healed up and less ragged (previously posted). But this piece was made by the legendary artists of the late great Stan Winston’s Studio. Fun Fact: These pix are from the VERY first day of filming the first IRON MAN, they are dated March 12, 2007. The very first shot of principal photography was Tony Stark waking up in the cave, with the RT device wired to his chest to keep him alive, courtesy of character Yinsen (actor Shaun Toub) #marvel #ironman #makeup #makeupartist #fxmakeup #makeupfx #prosthetics #charactermakeup #promua #prostheticmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #setlife #specialmakeupfx #sfxmakeup #comicbookmovies #sws #stanwinstonstudio #moviemakeup #rdj #tonystark #shanemahan #richiealonzo #robertdowneyjr #excelsior