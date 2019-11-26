"חברים יקרים, חשוב מאוד לשתף", קורא פוסט ויראלי שעלה אתמול (שני) לפייסבוק, "האדם שבתמונה הוא יצחק שרעבי. קצין מכובד ומאוד בכיר בסיירת מטכ"ל". הפוסט ממשיך ומגולל את סיפורו של שרעבי שנפצע "מכדור צלף של מחבל חמאס בליבו" ב-2002, ושהרופאים הצליחו להשתיל לו לב אלקטרוני ולהציל זמנית את חייו.
פייסבוק, מבטיח הפוסט, תתרום 500 דולר על כל לייק ושיתוף. עם 2,700 לייקים ו-890 שיתופים בפחות מ-24 שעות, שרעבי היה אמור לקבל כבר 1,795,000 דולר.
איפה להתחיל? האיש שבתמונה הוא טוני סטארק, והוא לא צריך תרומות כי הוא שווה 12.4 מיליארד דולר. הוא גם לא באמת נפצע בקרב מירי צלף חמאס. הוא גם לא נפצע בכלל. הוא לא ממש קיים, הוא איירון מן - דמות בדיונית מספרי וסרטי קומיקס, שמגולמת על ידי רוברט דאוני ג'וניור. התמונה היא מחדר האיפור שבו שמו את האביזרים המזוייפים בחזה שלו. פייסבוק כמובן לא מחלקת שקל לאיש על שום לייק.
IRON MAN (2008) - It is the 10th Anniversary for IRON MAN and for MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT’s current universe of movies(MCU), so I am sharing some of my photos from my time as Key Makeup Artist on the original IRON MAN movie. It seems like I really should share, because this original film seems to have taken on a somewhat classic-movie nostalgia and I get it— it’s a really cool, great movie. Also people seem to love RDJ more than ever; I get that too- he’s very talented, and quite un-ugly. I had a blast working on it, one of my favorite career experiences ever. This prosthetic makeup was built by Stan Winston Studio, supervised by Shane Mahan, and applied by 3 of us— my boss, makeup department head Deborah La Mia Denaver, and by Richie Alonzo, and by me. I made a subsequent new sculpture and appliance for when it is more healed up and less ragged (previously posted). But this piece was made by the legendary artists of the late great Stan Winston’s Studio. Fun Fact: These pix are from the VERY first day of filming the first IRON MAN, they are dated March 12, 2007. The very first shot of principal photography was Tony Stark waking up in the cave, with the RT device wired to his chest to keep him alive, courtesy of character Yinsen (actor Shaun Toub) #marvel #ironman #makeup #makeupartist #fxmakeup #makeupfx #prosthetics #charactermakeup #promua #prostheticmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #setlife #specialmakeupfx #sfxmakeup #comicbookmovies #sws #stanwinstonstudio #moviemakeup #rdj #tonystark #shanemahan #richiealonzo #robertdowneyjr #excelsior
הפוסט שותף מעמוד פארודי בשם "אוהבים את יאיר נתניהו". הרבה מהתגובות והשיתופים צוחקים מהבדיחה, חלקם מבהירים שמדובר בפייק, ובחלק אחר פשוט אי אפשר לדעת אם מדובר בכאלה שמאמינים שזה אמיתי, או שבגלל חוק פו, הם משתפים את זה כבדיחה או כהפוך על הפוך.
זה הסיבוב הוויראלי השני של טוני סטארק כקצין ישראלי שזקוק לכסף. לפני שנה, גולש בשם אביאל משיייב פירסם אותו כבדיחה בעמוד הפייסבוק שלו, ואז גולש אחר בשם בועז המלי פירסם אותו בעמוד "באר שבע ביחד", שם גם צבר מאות תגובות, שיתופים ולייקים אבל נמחק כאשר גילו שהוא מזוייף.