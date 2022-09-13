הראפר האמריקאי פי-אנ-בי רוק (PnB Rock), שנולד תחת השם ראקים אלן, נורה למוות הלילה בלוס אנג'לס בגיל 30, כשבילה במסעדת מזון מהיר יחד עם בת זוגו ואם ילדיו. לפי הדיווח של TMZ, אלן הפך למטרה של שוד אחרי שהעלה סטוריז עם כמות נכבדת של תכשיטים יקרים עליו לפני כן. משטרת לוס אנג'לס מקיימת מצוד אחר החשוד.

"הקורבן ישב ואכל יחד עם עדת ראיה כשניגש אליו החשוד", שחזרה לתקשורת קלי מוניז קפטנית במשטרת לוס אנג'לס את מה שידוע למשטרה כרגע. "החשוד הניף את הנשק שלו ודרש את הרכוש של הקורבן. לאחר מכן הוא ירה מספר כדורים ואז נראה שהוא מסיר ממנו רכוש כלשהו, נכון לעכשיו לא ידוע עד כמה חפצים. "החשוד ירה בקורבן ויצא בריצה מהמקום דרך דלת תצדיד למכונית מילוט וברח".

 

אלן השיג לעצמו חוזה הקלטות באטלנטיק רקורד ועבר ללוס אנג'לס מפילדלפיה אחרי אחרי שהוציא את המיקסטייפ הראשון שלו ב-2014. הוא צבר בחייו בעיקר הצלחה ויראלית, אבל כן שיתף פעולה עם אמנים בעלי שם כמו אד שירן ב-2019 בשיר Cross Me או וויז קאליפה ב-2017 בשיר TTM. בנוסף שיתף פעולה עם צ'אנס דה ראפר, קודאק בלאק, יאנג ת'אג, 2 צ'יינס ועוד.

בנוסף למיקסטייפים שהוציא במהלך השנים, הוא הקליט שני אלבומים רשמיים: Catch These Vibes ב-2017 ו-TrapStar Turnt PopStar ב-2019. הלהיט הכי גדול שלו היה Selfish שיצא ב-2016 והיה כלול במיקסטייפ GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions.

תעשיית ההיפ הופ מתאבלת על לכתו בשעות האחרונות. ניקי מינאז' דיברה על כך שראפרים חייבים להיזהר יותר לחשוף את המיקום שלהם, במיוחד אחרי המוות של פופ סמוק. מיק מיל, YG וג'וסי ג'יי ספדו לראפר.

     
