הזמרת אורטל אדרי הייתה אחת המתמודדות הבולטות בעונה התשיעית של "כוכב נולד". עם הקול האדיר שלה היא הצליחה לכבוש את הצופים ולהגיע לשלבים המתקדמים של התכנית. אמש אורטל פגשה את ג'ניפר לופז ומאבטחיה ביציאה ממסעדה בה אכלה והחליטה להקדיש לה שיר.
לפני מספר שעות הזמרת הישראלית העלתה סרטון מהאירוע, ובו היא מצלמת את ג'ניפר לופז בזמן שהיא מבצעת את הקלאסיקה של וויטני יוסטון "I Have Nothing". בתום הביצוע ג'יילו מסתכלת לעבר אורטל ומוחאת כפיים רגע לפני שהיא נכנסת לרכב.
Me singing for @jlo "I have nothing " at @taizurestaurant in Israel! Wait till the end to see her reaction I didnt know she's is going to be there . I came to the restaurant to celebrate my Birthday and then I realized she's coming so that was my first instinct, to sing for her !!!! Please tag her cuz so maybe I'll sing with her tonight at the concert. Video credits @roi_caspi who also gave me the courage . . . . @jlo #jlo #jenifferlopez #jenniferlopez #israel @hazinor @guypines #telaviv #ישראלית #singer #surprise #birthdaygirl
Me singing for @jlo "I have nothing " at @taizurestaurant in Israel! Wait till the end to see her reaction I didnt know she's is going to be there . I came to the restaurant to celebrate my Birthday and then I realized she's coming so that was my first instinct, to sing for her !!!! Please tag her cuz so maybe I'll sing with her tonight at the concert. Video credits @roi_caspi who also gave me the courage . . . . @jlo #jlo #jenifferlopez #jenniferlopez #israel @hazinor @guypines #telaviv #ישראלית #singer #surprise #birthdaygirl