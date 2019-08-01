מוזיקה
אורטל אדרי זוכה לתשואות מג'ניפר לופז

הזמרת אורטל אדרי עוררה לא מעט רעש עם סרטון שהעלתה ובו היא מפתיעה את ג'ניפר לופז מחוץ למסעדה ושרה לכבודה שיר של וויטני יוסטון. כוכבת הפופ לא נותרה אדישה לקול הגדול של אדרי ומחאה לה כפיים רגע לפני שעזבה את המקום

מערכת mako מוזיקה | mako | פורסם 01/08/19 16:26 
אורטל אדרי, ג'ניפר לופז
הזמרת אורטל אדרי הייתה אחת המתמודדות הבולטות בעונה התשיעית של "כוכב נולד". עם הקול האדיר שלה היא הצליחה לכבוש את הצופים ולהגיע לשלבים המתקדמים של התכנית. אמש אורטל פגשה את ג'ניפר לופז ומאבטחיה ביציאה ממסעדה בה אכלה והחליטה להקדיש לה שיר.

לפני מספר שעות הזמרת הישראלית העלתה סרטון מהאירוע, ובו היא מצלמת את ג'ניפר לופז בזמן שהיא מבצעת את הקלאסיקה של וויטני יוסטון "I Have Nothing". בתום הביצוע ג'יילו מסתכלת לעבר אורטל ומוחאת כפיים רגע לפני שהיא נכנסת לרכב.

כוכבת הפופ, שנחתה בישראל מוקדם יותר השבוע, תופיע הערב בפעם הראשונה בפני קהל המעריצים הישראלי שלה באירוע ענק שיתקיים בפארק הירקון בתל אביב. במהלך ההופעה ג'יילו צפויה לבצע את מיטב להיטיה, ביניהם "Love Don't Cost a Thing", "Jenny from the Block", "Waiting for Tonight" ו-"On the Floor". 

