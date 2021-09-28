(getty) (צילום: ספורט 5)
יום עצוב לכדורגל האנגלי, ולכל האוהדים והאנשים המזוהים עם ליברפול. רוג'ר האנט, אחד בגדולי החלוצים בתולדות אנגליה והמועדון ממרסיסייד, הלך היום (שלישי) לעולמו בגיל 83.

האנט כיכב במדי המייטי רדס בין השנים 1958 ל-1969 והיה הכובש המצטיין בתולדות המועדון (עם 286 שערים בכל המסגרות) עד שעקף אותו איאן ראש. הוא כבש 244 שערי ליגה ב-404 משחקים ועד היום נחשב לשיאן הכיבושים של ליברפול בליגה הבכירה.

האנט היה חלק מהקבוצה הגדולה של ליברפול תחת ביל שאנקלי ועזר לה להעפיל לליגה הבכירה ב-1962 אחרי שהרשית 41 שערים ב-41 משחקים. מאוחר יותר זכה עם האדומים בשתי אליפויות אנגליה ב-1964 וב-1966 ופעם אחת בגביע האנגלי ב-1965. לאחר 11 עונות בליברפול עבר האנט לשחק שלוש שנים בבולטון בליגות הנמוכות, עד לפרישתו ב-1971.

רגע השיא של האנט בקריירה היה ללא ספק הזכייה בגביע העולם הביתי ב-1966 עם נבחרת אנגליה כשהוא כבש שלושה שערים בטורניר, שבו גברה נבחרת שלוש האריות 2:4 על מערב גרמניה בגמר המפורסם בוומבלי עם השער השנוי במחלוקת של ג'ף הרסט. ב-2006 הוא נבחר להיכל התהילה באנגליה ואף זכה בתואר אבירות MBE מהמלכה.

בכך אגב נוצר מצב שמאז מאי 2018, שישה משחקני ההרכב של אנגליה בגמר המונדיאל ההוא הלכו לעולמם. כעת נותרו בחיים רק עוד שלושה מה-11: סר בובי צ'רלטון, סר ג'ף הרסט וג'ורג' כהן.

כוכבי עבר רבים, בעיקר כאלה ששיחקו בליברפול דוגמת ג'יימי קראגר ורובי פאולר, ספדו לו ברשתות החברתיות.