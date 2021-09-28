יום עצוב לכדורגל האנגלי, ולכל האוהדים והאנשים המזוהים עם ליברפול. רוג'ר האנט, אחד בגדולי החלוצים בתולדות אנגליה והמועדון ממרסיסייד, הלך היום (שלישי) לעולמו בגיל 83.
האנט כיכב במדי המייטי רדס בין השנים 1958 ל-1969 והיה הכובש המצטיין בתולדות המועדון (עם 286 שערים בכל המסגרות) עד שעקף אותו איאן ראש. הוא כבש 244 שערי ליגה ב-404 משחקים ועד היום נחשב לשיאן הכיבושים של ליברפול בליגה הבכירה.
האנט היה חלק מהקבוצה הגדולה של ליברפול תחת ביל שאנקלי ועזר לה להעפיל לליגה הבכירה ב-1962 אחרי שהרשית 41 שערים ב-41 משחקים. מאוחר יותר זכה עם האדומים בשתי אליפויות אנגליה ב-1964 וב-1966 ופעם אחת בגביע האנגלי ב-1965. לאחר 11 עונות בליברפול עבר האנט לשחק שלוש שנים בבולטון בליגות הנמוכות, עד לפרישתו ב-1971.
רגע השיא של האנט בקריירה היה ללא ספק הזכייה בגביע העולם הביתי ב-1966 עם נבחרת אנגליה כשהוא כבש שלושה שערים בטורניר, שבו גברה נבחרת שלוש האריות 2:4 על מערב גרמניה בגמר המפורסם בוומבלי עם השער השנוי במחלוקת של ג'ף הרסט. ב-2006 הוא נבחר להיכל התהילה באנגליה ואף זכה בתואר אבירות MBE מהמלכה.
בכך אגב נוצר מצב שמאז מאי 2018, שישה משחקני ההרכב של אנגליה בגמר המונדיאל ההוא הלכו לעולמם. כעת נותרו בחיים רק עוד שלושה מה-11: סר בובי צ'רלטון, סר ג'ף הרסט וג'ורג' כהן.
כוכבי עבר רבים, בעיקר כאלה ששיחקו בליברפול דוגמת ג'יימי קראגר ורובי פאולר, ספדו לו ברשתות החברתיות.
Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt ️ pic.twitter.com/6yvIARXCP9— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) September 28, 2021
RIP Sir Roger Hunt one of the greatest goal scorers our club has ever seen. Sir Roger along with the other Legends from the 60’s made @LFC the club it is today ️ https://t.co/kgMxlu5Gqy— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 28, 2021
We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021
The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.
Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021.
Our thoughts are with Roger Hunt's loved ones and everyone at @LFC at this sad time. RIP. https://t.co/qWJOs6PtgX pic.twitter.com/hU2SmhsNhn— Everton (@Everton) September 28, 2021
Roger Hunt's death at the age of 83 leaves just three surviving members of the England team that started the 1966 World Cup final https://t.co/GgRaLAz0wB— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 28, 2021
Such sad news. A World Cup winner, the second highest goal scorer in Liverpool's history and a lovely man. RIP Roger Hunt. https://t.co/z9PpvwQ8Im— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 28, 2021
Roger Hunt has scored more league goals for Liverpool than any other player in the club's history:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2021
◉ 492 games
◉ 285 goals
◎ 404 league games
◎ 244 league goals
Only Ian Rush is ahead of him on the all-time list across all competitions. pic.twitter.com/SZx17mrdM9