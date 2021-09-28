בכך אגב נוצר מצב שמאז מאי 2018, שישה משחקני ההרכב של אנגליה בגמר המונדיאל ההוא הלכו לעולמם. כעת נותרו בחיים רק עוד שלושה מה-11: סר בובי צ'רלטון, סר ג'ף הרסט וג'ורג' כהן.

כוכבי עבר רבים, בעיקר כאלה ששיחקו בליברפול דוגמת ג'יימי קראגר ורובי פאולר, ספדו לו ברשתות החברתיות.

