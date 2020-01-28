שובר שתיקה. רק בין שבת לראשון, לברון ג'יימס חלף על פני קובי בראיינט ועלה למקום השלישי בכל הזמנים בטבלת הקלעים ב-NBA. מאז הטרגדיה הנוראית, כוכב הלייקרס בהווה לקח את הזמן וניסה לעכל את שאירע, ורק בבוקר יום שלישי (שעון ישראל) שיתף לראשונה בתחושותיו הקשות בפוסט קורע לב באינסטגרם.
"אני לא מוכן אבל הנה אני מתחיל. אחי, אני יושב פה ומנסה לכתוב משהו, אך בכל פעם שאני מנסה אני מתחיל לבכות כשאני חושב עליך, על האחיינית ג'יג'י והקשר שהיה לנו! שמעתי את קולך ביום ראשון בבוקר לפני שעזבתי את פילדלפיה בחזרה ללוס אנג'לס. לא חשבתי לשנייה שזו תהיה השיחה האחרונה שלנו.
לעזאזל!! אני שבור אחי!! אני אוהב אותך אחי הגדול. ליבי יוצא לוונסה והילדים. אני מבטיח לך שאמשיך את המורשת שלך! אתה כל כך משמעותי עבורנו כאן, במיוחד בלייקרס וזו האחריות שלי לקחת על עצמי ולהמשיך!! בבקשה תן לי את הכוח מגן עדן ותסתכל עליי. יש לי עוד כל כך הרבה להגיד, אבל אני לא יכול לרשום עכשיו בגלל שאני לא מסוגל להתגבר על זה. עד שניפגש פעם נוספת אחי! ממבה לנצח. ג'יג'י לנצח".
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life️ #Gigi4Life️
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020