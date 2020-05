View this post on Instagram

It's now or never was pretty much my presence of mind when it came to tackling this bit of the house. It's my space and mine alone which is probably why I put it bottom of the list. In recent events with my work completely drying up I took the change and refurb the space It's the tiny box room All furniture has been painted with Frenchic paint and the panelling too Drawers blackJack -Alfresco Desk Serendipity- Panelling- Nougat I know I've already said it but my 12 year old did the panelling- please see my stories for a step by step- she is marvellous Have a lovely day- I will be filling all these drawers with crap again- I have boxes of the stuff Swipe for before photo too ➡️➡️➡️