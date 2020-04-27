כששני מעצבי פנים מתחתנים וחולקים בית, זו לא בדיוק הפתעה שמדובר בחלל ששווה לצלם. אבל שום דבר לא הכין אותנו ליופי של הדירה של נייט ברקוס וג׳רמיה ברנט במנהטן, שנראית כמו סך כל החלומות הרטובים שלנו. בני הזוג, שגם מנחים ביחד תוכנית עיצוב בטלוויזיה האמריקאית, חזרו לניו יורק לאחר כמה שנים בלוס אנג׳לס, שם הם גרו בבית גדול ושטוף שמש. למרות שהחזרה לעיר חייבה אותם להתפשר ולהצטמצם בגודל הבית (הם מספרים שבסלון בלוס אנג׳לס היו להם לא פחות מ-30 רהיטים, ואילו בסלון הנוכחי יש שישה), הם בהחלט לא התפשרו על העיצוב.
בגיליון החדש של Architectural Digest השניים מספקים הצצה לדירה החדשה, שבה הם חיים עם שני ילדיהם, פופי ואוסקר. ניכר שהתקופה האהובה עליהם היא אמצע המאה הקודמת, והבית מלא גוונים חמים של חום ובז׳ ורהיטים בצורות גיאומטריות שונות, עם חפצים שחלקם אכן עוצבו במאה הקודמת וחלקם בתקופות מוקדמות יותר, עד למאה ה-18. אחת האטרקציות המרכזיות? גשר זכוכית שקוף שמפריד בין שני חלקי קיר ספרייה ענקי עשוי עץ אלון, שמשמש בחלקו התחתון כמסגרת לאחת מספות הסלון. "הקיר הזה הוא הדבר האהוב עלינו בדירה", אמרו השניים בריאיון למגזין, והוסיפו שזה הדבר הראשון שעיצבו בה, ונתן את הטון לשאר חללי הבית.
שטח הדירה 315 מ"ר והיא נמצאת בבניין שנבנה ב-1899 ועבר שיפוץ נרחב. הבית אמנם אקלקטי ומלא בחפצים מתקופות שונות, חומרים ומרקמים שונים, אבל השניים שמרו על גוונים ניטרליים שמעניקים מראה אחיד ושלם. בסלון ניצב שולחן שיש משנות ה-70 של המאה הקודמת, והחומר משמש גם לחיפוי האח בסלון ולמשטח השולחן בחדר האוכל. גם במטבח יש טקסטורת שיש יוצאת דופן, בתוספת ברזים זהובים שעוצבו במיוחד עבור הזוג.
If you live in New York City then you know that tight spaces are our thing. We have to be super creative in utilizing every inch to its fullest potential. I love what @nateberkus and @jeremiahbrent did to the entry of their master by creating more storage space but also creating a beautiful quiet statement.
After purchasing a newly renovated townhouse in Manhattan, @nateberkus and @jeremiahbrent got to work adding texture, detail, and architectural touches through eye-catching mantels, wallpaper, and vintage light fixtures. In the dining area, custom mirrors by @tgglassny line a wall, while the table is made from a 1980's Italian base and a custom walnut top by @dosgallosfurniture.
perfect corner @nateberkus @jeremiahbrent
reminiscing about this @archdigest shoot capturing the new york city home of @nateberkus & @jeremiahbrent is exactly what i needed today i am humbly reminded of what really matters and the importance of creating a home full of warmth and unconditional love. nate & jer, i adore you both, and truly cherish our friendship — thank you for showing me that having it all is possible.
Our NYC home is LIVE on @archdigest! It's been a beautiful whirlwind journey that brought us back to the city, and little by little, we've put the final pieces together for our little tribe.
המקום היחיד שבו פלטת הגוונים האחידה נשברת היא חדרי הילדים. בחדרה של הבית יש מיטה ושטיח מקיר לקיר בגוון ורוד עתיק וטפט שעליו מאוירים עצים ופרחים, ובחדרו של הבן הקירות מחופים טפט צבעוני מלא בחיות. גם בחדרי הילדים ניתן למצוא רהיטים ואביזרים בוגרים יותר, שמתכתבים עם סגנון הווינטג׳ של שאר הבית. חדר השינה, חדר הארונות והשירותים עוצבו בגוונים בהירים יותר, כך שהם מרגיעים במיוחד אבל בהחלט לא נטולי אופי. כל מה שנותר הוא לבהות בתמונות, לקנא והכי חשוב - לשאוב השראה.