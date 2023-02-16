טורניר אליפות המדינה בכדורגל בנים שהתקיים היום (חמישי) במיאמי, הסתיים בפציעות ובקריאות גזעניות. משחק הגמר האזורי בין בתי הספר הפרטיים, תיכון קתולי וביה"ס קהילתי יהודי, נגמר בתגרה אלימה – מספר תלמידים נפצעו ונער אחד סיים בבית החולים עם זעזוע מוח.

"אני מאמינה שבעטו לו בפנים עם הפקקים של הנעל, וזה היה ליד העין", סיפרה אחרי התקרית החריגה טילה לוי, אמא של אחד התלמידים מבית הספר היהודי "שק הילל". לדברי, מהקהל עלו גם השמצות אנטישמיות לעבר השחקנים. "מה שהילדים שלי אמרו לי זה שצעקו: 'היטלר צדק'", הוסיפה.

הכאוס נוצר לאחר שהשחקנים היהודים הפסידו במשחק הביתי 2-1 לתלמידי התיכון הקתולי "ארכיבישוף קולמן קרול", שיגיעו לחצי הגמר של אליפות המדינה שיתקיים בסוף השבוע הקרוב. עדים מהמשחק מספרים שבמקום נכחו מבוגרים שהטיחו עלבונות זה בזה – חלקם באמצעות אצבע משולשת.

המנהלים של שני בתי הספר פרסמו מוקדם יותר הצהרה משותפת, לפיה תתנהל חקירה מתמשכת בעקבות "אפס סבלנות לכל סוג של שפה או התנהגות אלימות, ולכל סוג של אנטישמיות או שנאה". בתי הספר גם שלחו התראה לאיגוד האתלטיקה של בתי הספר התיכוניים בפלורידה, בה הכריזו על תוכנית לנקיטת "פעולה מתאימה" לשני בתי הספר, בהתאם "למחויבות ההדדית שלהם לביטחון, כבוד וסליחה". "למילים יש משמעות", אמרה לוי. "זה פוגעני ועלול להוביל לאלימות".