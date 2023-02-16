טורניר אליפות המדינה בכדורגל בנים שהתקיים היום (חמישי) במיאמי, הסתיים בפציעות ובקריאות גזעניות. משחק הגמר האזורי בין בתי הספר הפרטיים, תיכון קתולי וביה"ס קהילתי יהודי, נגמר בתגרה אלימה – מספר תלמידים נפצעו ונער אחד סיים בבית החולים עם זעזוע מוח.

"אני מאמינה שבעטו לו בפנים עם הפקקים של הנעל, וזה היה ליד העין", סיפרה אחרי התקרית החריגה טילה לוי, אמא של אחד התלמידים מבית הספר היהודי "שק הילל". לדברי, מהקהל עלו גם השמצות אנטישמיות לעבר השחקנים. "מה שהילדים שלי אמרו לי זה שצעקו: 'היטלר צדק'", הוסיפה.

Fight broke out during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Catholic school in The Hammocks. Witness say that anti-Semitic slurs were yelled with a student ending up in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/muVZ7Plv5m — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 16, 2023

הכאוס נוצר לאחר שהשחקנים היהודים הפסידו במשחק הביתי 2-1 לתלמידי התיכון הקתולי "ארכיבישוף קולמן קרול", שיגיעו לחצי הגמר של אליפות המדינה שיתקיים בסוף השבוע הקרוב. עדים מהמשחק מספרים שבמקום נכחו מבוגרים שהטיחו עלבונות זה בזה – חלקם באמצעות אצבע משולשת.

catholic team, who force him to the floor before taking turns kicking him in the face with their cleats; leaving a metal stud lodged in the victim’s eye. Catholic students also attacked Hillel students & faculty attempting to rescue the boy, tearing a medical device from one 3/4 — Gigi (@lady_ofzion) February 16, 2023

“HITLER WAS RIGHT:” CATHOLIC SOCCER TEAM ASSAULTS, HOSPITALIZES JEWISH TEENAGER: Members of a catholic high-school soccer team savagely assaulted a Jewish teenager in Miami, Florida, hospitalizing him with potentially serious injuries. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/XzqUJO0Evl — Gigi (@lady_ofzion) February 16, 2023

המנהלים של שני בתי הספר פרסמו מוקדם יותר הצהרה משותפת, לפיה תתנהל חקירה מתמשכת בעקבות "אפס סבלנות לכל סוג של שפה או התנהגות אלימות, ולכל סוג של אנטישמיות או שנאה". בתי הספר גם שלחו התראה לאיגוד האתלטיקה של בתי הספר התיכוניים בפלורידה, בה הכריזו על תוכנית לנקיטת "פעולה מתאימה" לשני בתי הספר, בהתאם "למחויבות ההדדית שלהם לביטחון, כבוד וסליחה". "למילים יש משמעות", אמרה לוי. "זה פוגעני ועלול להוביל לאלימות".