Once in a blue dune… On the floor of the Lyot Crater on Mars lies a field of dunes. One particular dune, seen in this January view from our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, appears turquoise blue in enhanced color and is made of a different composition than the surrounding dune field. This image was taken with the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera that is the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet and is one of six instruments onboard the orbiter. Since arriving at Mars in 2006, the camera’s high resolution capability (imaging up to 30 centimeters per pixel) remains unprecedented for the study of the Red Planet, as well as being an indispensable instrument for helping to select landing sites for robotic and future human exploration. In the past decade, it has imaged avalanches in progress, and discovered dark flows that may or may not be briny seeps. Hundreds of science papers have been published with data from the HiRISE camera data. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona #nasa #space #science #mars #crater #dune #solarsystem #redplanet #picoftheday #astronomy #mro #hirise #blue #pictureoftheday

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on Jun 20, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT