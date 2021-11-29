סופה שהכתה היום בטורקיה מעם רוחות של 130 קמ"ש, גרמה לנזק סביבתי קשה ופגיעות קטלניות ברחבי המדינה.

נכון לעכשיו, לפחות 5 בני אדם נהרגו במהלך הסופה, שהייתה חמורה במיוחד באזורי הים האגאי ומרמרה. איסטנבול, עיר הנמל של טורקיה, ספגה חלק מהפגיעות הקשות ביותר עם שיבושים של תנועת המעבורות, בניינים שקרסו ותאונות קטלניות שגבו את חייהם של ארבעה והשאירו עשרות פצועים.

 

בתיעוד שהעלו גולשים לטוויטר, ניתן לראות כיצד הרוחות העזות מפרקות חלקים של בנייני מגורים, מטביעות סירות, מעיפות גגות, גורמות לקריסה של מגדל שעון ומעיפות משאית על צדה.

השירות המטאורולוגי בטורקיה פרסם אמש והיום בבוקר אזהרות ב-52 מחוזות במדינה, בהם היה צפי לרוחות החזקות ביותר, אולם אזרחים מבקרים את הממשלה על כך שלא נערכו בהתאם וכי לא הודגש עד כמה קשה הסופה תהיה. נכון לעכשיו, הסופה נמשכת והתושבים ממשיכים לפרסם את התוצאות הקטלניות של מזג האוויר הקיצוני.