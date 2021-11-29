סופה שהכתה היום בטורקיה מעם רוחות של 130 קמ"ש, גרמה לנזק סביבתי קשה ופגיעות קטלניות ברחבי המדינה.

נכון לעכשיו, לפחות 5 בני אדם נהרגו במהלך הסופה, שהייתה חמורה במיוחד באזורי הים האגאי ומרמרה. איסטנבול, עיר הנמל של טורקיה, ספגה חלק מהפגיעות הקשות ביותר עם שיבושים של תנועת המעבורות, בניינים שקרסו ותאונות קטלניות שגבו את חייהם של ארבעה והשאירו עשרות פצועים.

balcony window structures cannot resist the extreme #storm wind of #lodos in #Istanbul

The governors office issued a warning last night and this morning but nothing prepared the city for this type of #windstorm#storm #Istanbul #Turkey #Esenyurt pic.twitter.com/z3KUJ0Lv7Z — (@Bhabanisankar02) November 29, 2021

Roofs blown off! Debris fills skies as fierce Storm pounds Turkey.

Heavy winds uprooted trees, ripped off rooftops & even toppled a clock tower#Istanbul #Turkey #Storm #Hurricane #Climate #Weather #ViralVideo #Viral #TurkeyStorm #إسطنبول pic.twitter.com/j1lkiEG9tQ — Doregama Viral (@DoregamaViral) November 29, 2021

A clock tower topples over due to strong winds in Istanbul, Turkey. Passing cars escaped the falling tower by only seconds pic.twitter.com/lqr8p5Dju3 — TRT World (@trtworld) November 29, 2021

בתיעוד שהעלו גולשים לטוויטר, ניתן לראות כיצד הרוחות העזות מפרקות חלקים של בנייני מגורים, מטביעות סירות, מעיפות גגות, גורמות לקריסה של מגדל שעון ומעיפות משאית על צדה.

#Turkey- The strong wind hit the provinces of #Istanbul: 2 dead

pic.twitter.com/GsAEi2TYvh — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) November 29, 2021

A hurricane wind in Istanbul claimed the lives of 2 people - they died after the roof collapsed. Turkish Airlines flights cannot board and are diverted to Ankara and Izmir. #storm #hurricane #lodos #Istanbul #Turkey pic.twitter.com/r5wxtsU7ru — Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) November 29, 2021

Blustery winds in Turkey's Istabul kill at least 4 and wound several others, AP reports.https://t.co/QfCw119GLI — Khrush Najari || خروش نەجاڕی (@logrush) November 29, 2021

השירות המטאורולוגי בטורקיה פרסם אמש והיום בבוקר אזהרות ב-52 מחוזות במדינה, בהם היה צפי לרוחות החזקות ביותר, אולם אזרחים מבקרים את הממשלה על כך שלא נערכו בהתאם וכי לא הודגש עד כמה קשה הסופה תהיה. נכון לעכשיו, הסופה נמשכת והתושבים ממשיכים לפרסם את התוצאות הקטלניות של מזג האוויר הקיצוני.