סוכנות החלל האמריקאית שיתפה את הגולשים בטוויטר בתיעוד חדש ממאדים - וכצפוי, יש כבר מי שמאמין שהצילומים מכילים הוכחה לחיים מחוץ לכדור הארץ.

בצילומים החדשים שפורסמו בחשבון הטוויטר Perseverance Mars Rover של נאס"א, הסוכנות שיתפה בתהליך של חשיפת סלע על מאדים ומראה האדמה תחתיו. הצצה מהירה בתמונות אולי תיראה לכם במבט חטוף ראשון כמו אוסף רגיל ולא מרגש של סלעים, אבל כמה גולשים הבחינו בפרט אחד קטן שנראה חריג במיוחד.

באחת התמונות המוגדלות של חשיפת הסלע, הגולשים זיהו משולש לבן קטן בחלק העליון של התמונה. "עוד מישהו רואה את המשולש הקטן הזה? אני חושב שזה סימן", כתב גולש בשם ג'סטין. אחר שאל "האם זה מראה סימני חיים עתיקים על מאדים??".

המשולש שאין לו הסבר | צילום: טוויטר/@NASAPersevere

כמובן שמאז עלו מספר סברות לגבי מה המשולש הזה מייצג, החל מהוכחה לחיים חוצניים ועד להנחה שאולי בנאס"א העלו תמונת מסך עליה נשאר סימן המשולש של עכבר המחשב.

בנאס"א בינתיים לא התייחסו לאבחנה של הגולשים ונראה שהסוכנות לא מתכוונת להתלונן על העניין ש-2.8 מיליון העוקבים מביעים בתמונות.