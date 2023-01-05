הקטסטרופה בסין נמשכת: לפני כמה ימים דיווחנו על כך ששינוי המדיניות בסין מ"אפס קוביד" לחיים ללא הגבלות הוביל להיקף תחלואה אדיר שגרם לקריסת מערכות הבריאות, ועל ההשלכות בשטח המתבטאות בבתי חולים שכורעים תחת הנטל, ועל תורים ענקיים שמשתרכים במשרפות.
אם לשפוט לפי התמונות שמגיעות מסין כרגע – המצב אף חמור מכך.
משפחות בסין צילמו גופות של מתי קורונה הנשרפות ברחובות, לאחר שהתייאשו מלהמתין לתורן לשרוף את המנוח ופנו לאלתור של מדורות באופן עצמאי.

 

באחד הסרטונים שצולם בעיירה הואנאן בשנגחאי, ניתן לראות בני משפחה שביצעו שריפה לא מורשית בחניון מחוץ לבניין הדירות. באופן בלתי נתפס, אפשר להבחין בגבר מתקרב אל הגופה הבוערת, מכוסה בסדין, כשברקע נשמעים קולות יבבה של בני המשפחה.