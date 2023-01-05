הקטסטרופה בסין נמשכת: לפני כמה ימים דיווחנו על כך ששינוי המדיניות בסין מ"אפס קוביד" לחיים ללא הגבלות הוביל להיקף תחלואה אדיר שגרם לקריסת מערכות הבריאות, ועל ההשלכות בשטח המתבטאות בבתי חולים שכורעים תחת הנטל, ועל תורים ענקיים שמשתרכים במשרפות.

אם לשפוט לפי התמונות שמגיעות מסין כרגע – המצב אף חמור מכך.

משפחות בסין צילמו גופות של מתי קורונה הנשרפות ברחובות, לאחר שהתייאשו מלהמתין לתורן לשרוף את המנוח ופנו לאלתור של מדורות באופן עצמאי.

I've seen quite a few similar videos, but haven't posted any until now. Given what we learned from other sources about how difficult & expensive to cremate a body in a #crematorium in #CCPChina, I'm not surprised if someone in the countryside chose to do this.#ChinaCovidDeaths pic.twitter.com/hxhGdhPriS — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) January 3, 2023

באחד הסרטונים שצולם בעיירה הואנאן בשנגחאי, ניתן לראות בני משפחה שביצעו שריפה לא מורשית בחניון מחוץ לבניין הדירות. באופן בלתי נתפס, אפשר להבחין בגבר מתקרב אל הגופה הבוערת, מכוסה בסדין, כשברקע נשמעים קולות יבבה של בני המשפחה.

#CHINA: The #COVID outbreak is reportedly forcing people to burn the bodies of their families members on the streets as a result of emergency services and crematoriums' inability to accommodate the mass numbers of deceased. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/Q5TYcG5VJG — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 3, 2023