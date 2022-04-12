שנגחאי נכנסת לשבוע שני של סגר קיצוני והתמונות מהמדינה שבה החלה המגפה לא מפסיקות לזרום לרשתות החברתיות. סרטון ויראלי שהופץ ברשתות החברתיות מציג מראה סוריאליסטי של תושבים מתוסכלים צורחים מחלונות בנייני הדירות הגבוהים שלהם על רקע קו הרקיע הלילי של שנגחאי הנצורה. בסרטון נוסף שהופץ שרק מגביר את התחושה שמדובר בסצנה מסרט אימה דיסטופי, שומעים ברקע מזל"ט ממשלתי שמורה לתושבים לשמור על השקט ולציית להגבלות.

התסכול הגובר בא על רקע ההתמודדות של התושבים עם הוראות הסגר המחמירות. אתמול פרסמנו על מחסור חמור במזון בסיסי ברחבי העיר זאת לצד תמונות קשות של תושבים שנאבקים עם אנשי אבטחה ואנשי רפואה שהורגים חתולים וכלבים שיש לגביהם חשש שנדבקו בקורונה.

רבים שיתפו את הסרטון שזכה לוויראליות על רקע הצנזורה הקשה של השלטונות בסין. פטריק, עיתונאי ומנחה רדיו ששיתף את הסרטון בטוויטר כתב: "הסרטון הזה שצולם אתמול בשנגחאי, סין, על ידי אביו של חבר קרוב שלי. הא אימת את האותנטיות שלו: אנשים צורחים מהחלונות שלהם אחרי שבוע של נעילה מוחלטת, לא עוזבים את הדירה מכל סיבה שהיא".

אריק פייגל־דינג, אפידמיולוג מהרווארד שיש לו משפחה בסין ומאז תחילת המגפה מעדכן בעקביות את למעלה מ-700,000 עוקביו בהתפתחויות על הקורונה, צייץ: "צורחים אחרי 7 ימים רצופים של סגירת העיר. חושש שיהיו בעיות גדולות". אליס עיתונאית סינית תרגמה את ההוראות של המזל"ט שריחף ברקע: "נא לציית להגבלות. שלטו בתשוקת נשמתכם לחופש. אל תפתחו את החלון ואל תשירו".

נכון להיום יש כ-200,000 חולים בשנגחאי כשרובם (יותר מ-90%) אסימפטומטיים, פחות מ-1% מכלל תושבי שנגחאי. אתמול (שלישי) הודיעו הרשויות על שחרור הסגר במספר מחוזות בעיר שנחשבים כאזורים בעלי סיכון נמוך.