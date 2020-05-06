אוכל
אוכל טוב
חדשות האוכל

מושיק רוט סוגר את מסעדתו לצמיתות

הקורונה גובה עוד קורבן בעולם המסעדנות: השף הישראלי הודיע שמסעדתו בעלת 2 כוכבי המישלן באמסטרדם תיסגר היום לצמיתות: "זהו כנראה אחד הימים העצובים ביותר בחיי". רוט הודה לספקים, לצוות, לסועדים והבטיח כי עוד ישוב

ריטה גולדשטיין | אוכל טוב | פורסם 06/05/20 13:03  | עודכן 06/05/20 13:44
השף הישראלי בעל כוכבי המישלן:
צילום: חדשות 2

בעוד מסעדות רבות בישראל שוקלות כיצד להתמודד עם תקופה הקורונה והאם לפתוח מחדש את הדלתות ברגע שיתאפשר, הודיע השף מושיק רוט, כי מסעדת היוקרה שלו Moshik& שפועלת באמסטרדם, תיסגר לצמיתות בעקבות משבר הקורונה. רק בינואר האחרון קיבל רוט שוב ממדריך מישלן היוקרתי 2 כוכבי מישלן עבור המסעדה שלו, שנפתחה באמסטרדם עוד בשנת 2012 וצברה במהירות שיא פרסים רבים ואת אהדת הקהל.

View this post on Instagram

‘Many persons have a wrong idea of what constitutes true happiness. It is not attained through self-gratification but through fidelity to a worthy purpose.’ Helen keller Today the restaurant closed the final curtain,and it’s probably one of the sadness day in my life because my ‘happiness’ in life is to be abele to practice every day and day my purpose... cooking... Gastronomy have something unique,its bound people culture and ides,and with this uniqueness I was connecting with my staff(that I admire),with my guest from all around the word,and finally with my self. Gastronomy give us the power to express our self,and believe me that next to this privilege there is greater obligation I’m in love with this ‘institut׳ Thank you to all m’y staff for following every day my vision,you are truly the best Thank you to all my suppliers for seeking only for the best for me. Thank you @michelinguide trusting me from the first moment en kept the candle always on Thank you my guest letting me my dreams sharing with you... I WILL BE BACK!... Moshik #gastronomy #amsterdam #michelinstar #bestteamever #iwillbeback

A post shared by moshik roth (@moshik_roth) on

רוט פרסם פוסט פרידה עצוב מהמסעדה בו הוא מודה לסועדים שפקדו את המקום, וכמובן לצוות שליווה אותו והאמין בו במשך שנים. "היום המסעדה נסגרת לצמיתות וזה כנראה אחד הימים העצובים ביותר בחיי, משום שאושר בחיים משמעותו להיות מסוגל להגשים את הייעוד שלי בכל יום, והוא בישול", כך כותב רוט, "בגסטרונומיה יש משהו ייחודי. היא מחברת בין אנשים, תרבויות ורעיונות, ובאמצעות הייחודיות הזאת אני התחברתי לאורחים שלי, לצוות שלי שאני מעריץ, לאורחים שלי מכל העולם, וכמובן, לעצמי".

למרות הדברים הלא אופטימיים הללו, מבטיח רוט בסיום הפוסט כי הוא ישוב, לא ברור אם לזירת המסעדות האירופאית או אולי דווקא למיזם קולינרי כאן בישראל. סועדים רבים ושפים הגיבו בחשבון האינסטגרם של השף ושיבחו את רוט על הארוחות הנהדרות שאכלו אצלו בהולנד ובכלל, ביניהם גם השף והחבר ארז קומרובסקי, שהודה למושיק על אוכל נפלא שאכל אצלו במסעדה בעת הביקור האחרון.  

בענף המזון מסעדות היוקרה הן מהסובלות הראשיות תמיד, ואלה שכל תזוזה כלכלית קלה בשווקים מרעידה בהן במהירות את אמות הסיפים. זה נכון לגבי כל תקופה, אבל נכון במיוחד בתקופת הקורונה, שבה לא רק ההווה אינו בטוח, אלא גם העתיד. כתוצאה מכך, מסעדות רבות מסביב לעולם וכן בארץ לא תוכלנה להמשיך ולהתקיים גם אחרי שתקופת ההגבלות החמורות תעבור, או שלא ישתלם להן להמשיך ולהתקיים במתכונת חוסר הוודאות. לצערנו, ייתכן ורוט שמסעדתו מתבססת במידה רבה על תיירות שוקקת - שכרגע אין לדעת מתי תשוב - הוא הסנונית הראשונה מני מסעדות רבות מסביב לעולם שייאלצו לסגור את הדלתות. 

