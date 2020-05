View this post on Instagram

‘Many persons have a wrong idea of what constitutes true happiness. It is not attained through self-gratification but through fidelity to a worthy purpose.’ Helen keller Today the restaurant closed the final curtain,and it’s probably one of the sadness day in my life because my ‘happiness’ in life is to be abele to practice every day and day my purpose... cooking... Gastronomy have something unique,its bound people culture and ides,and with this uniqueness I was connecting with my staff(that I admire),with my guest from all around the word,and finally with my self. Gastronomy give us the power to express our self,and believe me that next to this privilege there is greater obligation I’m in love with this ‘institut׳ Thank you to all m’y staff for following every day my vision,you are truly the best Thank you to all my suppliers for seeking only for the best for me. Thank you @michelinguide trusting me from the first moment en kept the candle always on Thank you my guest letting me my dreams sharing with you... I WILL BE BACK!... Moshik #gastronomy #amsterdam #michelinstar #bestteamever #iwillbeback