מסעדת מל ומישל נסגרת אחרי 13 שנות פעילות

נדמה שהימים האחרונים מלאים בבשורות עצובות מתחומים שונים בענף המסעדנות; רק התבשרנו על סגירת קונדיטוריית אלברט הוותיקה בת ה-84 בסוף חודש יולי ועל הסגירה הצפויה (גם כן בסוף החודש) של מסעדת מקונג האסייתית, אחרי שנתייםמוצלחות בהן גרפה ביקורות אוהדות, וכעת, לאחר 13 שנות פעילות הודיע השף ניר ויימן ממסעדת מל ומישל כי בסיום הקיץ, לקראת עונת חגי תשרי, הוא יסגור את דלתות המסעדה.
Cherish those moments, when nothing in the world exists except the two of you... and your favorite meal. #acornsquash #instafood #eat #yummy #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodgasm #foodie #veganfood #vegan #italianfood #italianblogger #italianrestaurant #vegetables #healthyfood #simplefood #telavivfood #telaviv #sousvide #sousvidenation #israeli_kitchen #chef #restaurant
Cherish those moments, when nothing in the world exists except the two of you... and your favorite meal. #acornsquash #instafood #eat #yummy #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodgasm #foodie #veganfood #vegan #italianfood #italianblogger #italianrestaurant #vegetables #healthyfood #simplefood #telavivfood #telaviv #sousvide #sousvidenation #israeli_kitchen #chef #restaurant
במשך שנים ויימן הפעיל את המסעדנות המקסימה ברחוב בן יהודה בתל אביב והפך אותה לפנינה קטנה ונעימה באווירה אירופאית בלב תל אביב. מל ומישל תמיד הייתה מקום אינטימי במיוחד שסיפק מנוחה מן הרעש והצלצולים של מסעדות הומות וטרנדיות רבות, עם אוכל קלאסי, לא מתחכם וישיר שנעים לאכול.
Cherish those moments, when nothing in the world exists except the two of you... and your favorite meal. #acornsquash #instafood #eat #yummy #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodgasm #foodie #veganfood #vegan #italianfood #italianblogger #italianrestaurant #vegetables #healthyfood #simplefood #telavivfood #telaviv #sousvide #sousvidenation #israeli_kitchen #chef #restaurant
Cherish those moments, when nothing in the world exists except the two of you... and your favorite meal. #acornsquash #instafood #eat #yummy #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodgasm #foodie #veganfood #vegan #italianfood #italianblogger #italianrestaurant #vegetables #healthyfood #simplefood #telavivfood #telaviv #sousvide #sousvidenation #israeli_kitchen #chef #restaurant
כמו שפים רבים, גם ויימן גלש בשנים האחרונות לעיסוקים נוספים מלבד מסעדות יוקרה: הוא הבעלים של בית הקפה טוונטי פיט במתחם המכולות ברמת גן, ולטענתו נמשך כעת לתחום האוכל מהזוויות הפחות רשמיות שלו.
תמיד חיבבנו את המקום הסימפטי הזה ולאוכל האיטלקי המצוין שמגישים בו ונקווה שגם בגלגול החדש ויימן ייצור כאן מקום חדש וראוי לא פחות. ואם גם אתם מחובבי המקום, סורו בחודשים הקרובים להיפרד, כל עוד עדיין ישנה הזדמנות.