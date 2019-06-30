אוכל
מסעדת מל ומישל נסגרת אחרי 13 שנות פעילות

עוד לא נרגענו מהידיעה על הסגירה הקרובה של קונדיטוריית אלברט וכבר נחתה עלינו פרידה נוספת ממקום שבמונחים תל אביביים כבר נחשב ותיק מאוד: מסעדת מל ומישל. המסעדה האינטימית והאהודה תמשיך לפעול עד סוף הקיץ הנוכחי, כך שיש עוד זמן להיפרד

ריטה גולדשטיין | אוכל טוב | פורסם 30/06/19 18:26 
ניוקי פריזאי, מל ומישל (צילום: ירדן זהב, יחסי ציבור )
צילום: ירדן זהב, יחסי ציבור

נדמה שהימים האחרונים מלאים בבשורות עצובות מתחומים שונים בענף המסעדנות; רק התבשרנו על סגירת קונדיטוריית אלברט הוותיקה בת ה-84 בסוף חודש יולי ועל הסגירה הצפויה (גם כן בסוף החודש) של מסעדת מקונג האסייתית, אחרי שנתייםמוצלחות בהן גרפה ביקורות אוהדות, וכעת, לאחר 13 שנות פעילות הודיע השף ניר ויימן ממסעדת מל ומישל כי בסיום הקיץ, לקראת עונת חגי תשרי, הוא יסגור את דלתות המסעדה.

במשך שנים ויימן הפעיל את המסעדנות המקסימה ברחוב בן יהודה בתל אביב והפך אותה לפנינה קטנה ונעימה באווירה אירופאית בלב תל אביב. מל ומישל תמיד הייתה מקום אינטימי במיוחד שסיפק מנוחה מן הרעש והצלצולים של מסעדות הומות וטרנדיות רבות, עם אוכל קלאסי, לא מתחכם וישיר שנעים לאכול.

החודש, בו גם חוגגת מל ומישל 13 שנים לקיומה ומקיימת ארוחות חגיגיות, ויימן החליט כי הגיעה העת לעבור הלאה, זאת למרות שהמקום צבר קהל אוהדים  גדול במשך השנים. לטענת גורמים מטעם המסעדה המקום אומנם ייסגר במתכונתו הנוכחית, אך החלל יישאר בבעלותו של ויימן ויהפוך אחרי החגים למסעדה או בית אוכל אחר, בסגנון פשוט בהרבה.

כמו שפים רבים, גם ויימן גלש בשנים האחרונות לעיסוקים נוספים מלבד מסעדות יוקרה: הוא הבעלים של בית הקפה טוונטי פיט במתחם המכולות ברמת גן, ולטענתו נמשך כעת לתחום האוכל מהזוויות הפחות רשמיות שלו.

תמיד חיבבנו את המקום הסימפטי הזה ולאוכל האיטלקי המצוין שמגישים בו ונקווה שגם בגלגול החדש ויימן ייצור כאן מקום חדש וראוי לא פחות. ואם גם אתם מחובבי המקום, סורו בחודשים הקרובים להיפרד, כל עוד עדיין ישנה הזדמנות.

