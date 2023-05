Thousands of mothers are stuck on probation or parole just because they can’t afford to pay off their restitution, fines, and fees. While on probation they are at constant risk of being returned to prison or jail- not for committing a new crime but for technical violations like missing a meeting with their probation officer. In celebration of Mother’s Day, I’ve partnered with @MichaelRubin to pay off the remaining restitution of more than 50 mothers across the country to give these women the second chance they’ve earned. Thank you Danielle, Drew, and Tarlexus for sharing your stories with us. We can fix this broken system but need your support to join the movement visit @REFORM and thank you @jessicajackson