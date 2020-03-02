View this post on Instagram

‘Keeping Norfolk’s feet dry’ is how staff at Wolferton’s Pumping Station describe their work. Today, The Queen opened a newly rebuilt facility 72 years after her father, King George VI, opened the original station on 2nd February 1948. The Station sits within the Sandringham Estate, home to Sandringham House – the private residence of The Queen and the Royal Family. King George VI opened the pumping station shortly after WWII, to enable the surrounding marshland, which sits below sea level, to be drained, dried out and farmed. Her Majesty toured the new station, which has been rebuilt over the past 18 months to create a more environmentally friendly facility to better protect its local wildlife, including nesting birds on the neighbouring marshes.