מלבד הרצון לחזור לחיים אנונימיים ככל האפשר, נדמה שהרצון העיקרי של הארי ומייגן הוא להוציא את בנם הבכור, ארצ'י, בכל מה שנוגע לארמון המלוכה ולמקום ממנו הארי מגיע. מייגן צפויה לעזוב את ארצ'י בן התשעה חודשים כאשר היא תחזור במהלך השבוע הקרוב לבריטניה לטובת הופעותיה הציבוריות האחרונות שתוכננו מבעוד מועד.
ארצ'י הקטן, אם תהיתם, ישאר בידיה של חברת המשפחה, ג'סיקה מולורני שבקנדה, בזמן שהוריו ישהו באנגליה ויתמודדו עם הציבור ועם כל כלי התקשורת. השניים, כך מדווח באתרים באנגליה, יופיעו יחד בשלושה אירועים בתחילת החודש לפני שיפרשו באופן רשמי מהחיים הציבוריים ב-31 למרץ.
‘Keeping Norfolk’s feet dry’ is how staff at Wolferton’s Pumping Station describe their work. Today, The Queen opened a newly rebuilt facility 72 years after her father, King George VI, opened the original station on 2nd February 1948. The Station sits within the Sandringham Estate, home to Sandringham House – the private residence of The Queen and the Royal Family. King George VI opened the pumping station shortly after WWII, to enable the surrounding marshland, which sits below sea level, to be drained, dried out and farmed. Her Majesty toured the new station, which has been rebuilt over the past 18 months to create a more environmentally friendly facility to better protect its local wildlife, including nesting birds on the neighbouring marshes.
מהרגע בו הודיעו על עזיבת ארמון המלוכה, ארצ'י הקטן לא חזר עדיין לבריטניה וכך גם לא ראה את בני משפחתו. אתר mirror מדווח כי המלכה מאוד מאוכזבת מכך שהארי ומייגן יגיעו ללא יורש העצר וכי היא "עצובה מאוד" מהעובדה שלא תזכה לראות אותו אחרי תקופה כל כך ארוכה.
על פי הדיווחים, ארצ'י פגש את בני דודיו הנסיך ג'ורג', הנסיכה שרלוט והנסיך לואי במשחק פולו ביולי האחרון, אך מאז הקשר איתם הלך ודעך, דבר נוסף שגרם למלכה לעצב רב ולימים אפורים בארמון, שכן בני משפחתה "לא מאוחדים", כפי שמציינים גורמים רשמיים מארמון המלוכה.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
