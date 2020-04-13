View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Cambridge, newly announced as Patron of @National_Emergencies_Trust_ (NET) spoke with the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire about the challenges they are facing and how they are using NET funding to support their community. The charity runs a food bank and are delivering freshly cooked hot meals to increasing numbers of isolated individuals, and have seen a significant rise in referrals to the service since the outbreak of Covid-19. Moorlands accessed NET funding extremely quickly in order to purchase emergency rations of female sanitary products, nappies, baby milk powder and toilet rolls, that had been in short supply due to stockpiling. Visit @national_emergencies_trust_ to find out more about #NETCoronavirusAppeal, launched by The Duke of Cambridge last month.
העולם כולו מתמודד עם מגפת הקורונה, כשקרוב ל-20 אחוזים מאוכלוסיית העולם נמצאים בביתם בסגר. המגפה הכתה בצורה קשה בממלכה המאוחדת, שמתמודדת עם שני ידוענים שחלו – הנסיך צ'ארלס וראש ממשלת בריטניה, בוריס ג'ונסון.
משפחת המלוכה התגייסו למאבק בקורונה כשהם מנסים לחזק את רוחם של הבריטים ולעודד אותם, בשיחות, סרטונים, ומילות חיזוק, ואחרי שני מסרים נדירים לאומה מפיה של המלכה אליזבת', כעת הגיע תורו של הנסיך וויליאם לשאת דברים. מה גילינו? מסתבר שבדיוק כמונו, גם הבריטים טובים במשברים.
"אני חושב שבריטניה בשיאה כשהיא מתמודדת עם משברים", אמר הנסיך וויליאם בשיחה עם מתנדבים מצפון אנגליה. "אנחנו כולנו מתגייסים, והרוח הקהילתית שלנו חוזרת אלינו מהר יותר מכל דבר אחר". מקווים שהרוח הקהילתית תגרום לך להיות פחות קשה עם הנסיך הארי.